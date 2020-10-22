John Salley, Chosen Jacobs, Star in Disney Plus Musical ‘Sneakerella’

Chosen Jacobs (“It”) and Lexi Underwood (“Little Fires In every single place”) are starring alongside four-time NBA champion John Salley in the Disney Plus unique movie “Sneakerella,” which is now in manufacturing.

The pop/hip-hop musical goals to depart a sneaker tradition imprint on the “Cinderella” fairy story. Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York Metropolis, the movie introduces an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a inventory boy in a shoe retailer. Compelled to cover his inventive expertise from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers, his luck modifications when he meets the fiercely unbiased daughter of a legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon. Salley performs the tycoon.

Jane Startz (“Ella Enchanted”) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (“I Pity the Idiot”) function government producers, with co-executive producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (“Ramona and Beezus”), who will even direct the movie.

“‘Sneakerella’ brings a vibrant, trendy strategy to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the results of onerous work and dedication, and exists inside every of us. Liz Allen’s distinctive imaginative and prescient, Lexi and Chosen’s superb chemistry, the unbelievable music and the gravity-defying choreography will carry this film to life and encourage audiences of all ages,” mentioned Lauren Kisilevsky, vice chairman of unique films at Disney Channel.

With writing by Tamara Chestna (“After”), George Gore II (“My Spouse and Youngsters”) and Mindy Stern (“The Baxters”), “Sneakerella” options choreography duo Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams (“Within the Heights”). Christopher Scott (“Within the Heights”) will function co-producer.

The movie will debut on Disney Plus in 2021.

(Pictured: John Salley, Lexi Underwood, Chosen Jacobs)