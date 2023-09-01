John Schneider Says He Lied To His Wife When She Was Dying:

John Schneider has had a hard six months. He is still sad about the death of his wife, Alicia Allain, who passed of breast cancer at the age of 53 in February.

Now, the star from “The Dukes of Hazzard” is talking about his last private moments with his lady love as well as the “lie” he promised her while she was dying.

In his first interview since Allain passed in February after a four-year fight with breast cancer, the Dukes of Hazzard star talked about the last words he said to her as well as the lie he “had to tell” her.

“I promised her it was fine, of course,” he says within this week’s paper. “It’s fine to go if you’re feeling drained, if you’d like to see your grandma or grandpa, or if you just want to go. You leave. And all of that was true.”

John Said He’d Be Fine, Yet That Was A Total Lie:

“But then I deceived because I replied, ‘Don’t worry regarding me I’m going to be OK,'” he says through tears. “I had to tell a lie, yet she knew it. OK is still very far away.”

“I had to tell a lie, but she recognized it. It’s a long way to OK. The very last thing I told her was, “I love you so much, and I have a lot of plans for you in the long run.” And that’s accurate, because I believe that infinity was a very long time. I expect it to happen.”

Schneider, who is 63 years old, says that not having been there when Alicia drew her last breath additionally assisted him deal with his sadness.

Allain worked on movies like Auto Focus, Leather Jackets, as well as Caged Fear as a director, an actor, and a hair designer. She got married to Schneider in 2019, not long after Allain learned that she had breast cancer.

Schneider And Allain Also Worked Together On Ideas:

Schneider as well as Allain were not only love partners, but also artistic partners. They wrote songs and made movies together. Schneider will put out a record called “We’re Still Us” in honor of his late wife.

Alicia was first told she had breast cancer within May 2019, when a tumor was found during a regular visit to the doctor. During her treatment, she as well as Schneider got married “within the eyes of God” within July 2019, since his split from his ex-wife Elvira “Elly” Castle is still going on.

“The thing that assisted me most through the grieving process was the fact that I’m pretty sure she wait for me not to be that because she known I couldn’t handle it,” he said.

“Both of her parents were there. Jessica Dollard, who is her daughter, was there. Daniel Turner, who is going to marry her daughter, was there. I think she paused for me to leave before she did it.

John Nevertheless Wakes Up Early In The Morning, While I’m Still Half Asleep, I Reach For Her:

“I’m glad for that, but part of the tug-of-war of grief is that I don’t want to admit it happened,” he said. “I still wake up early in the morning, and if I’m still sleepy, I reach for her.

I close my eyes and reach out, hoping it was all a dream. I have a lot of ideas. I’ve had some very clear dreams, and this could be one of them.”

Schneider stayed with Allain the whole time she was sick, but he wasn’t there when she died. He thinks she may have waited until he wasn’t there because “she felt I wouldn’t be able to handle it.” But before he died, he made assured Allain understood how he thought about her.

The Last Thing John Said To Her Was, “I Love You Very Much, And I Have Many Very Future Plans For You”:

Schneider says that when his wife was diagnosed, she was “three years with a five-year shelf life.” Allain said that her symptoms were “aches as well as pains,” which finally “became visible on the skin.” After seeing a doctor for care, Allain found out what was wrong with her.

“I read quickly to figure out what road I was going to take, and I chose keto for cancer, CBD oil, and finally vitamins to ground myself. “Because of my illness, I got into a very strict routine,” she said.

Schneider said, “The last thing I told her was, ‘I love you so much, and I have a lot of very future plans for you.'” “Yes, that’s true, because forever is a very long time, so I believe it. I expect it to happen.”