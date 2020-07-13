John Travolta pays tribute to “lovely spouse” Kelly Preston as she passes away, aged 57

John Travolta has paid tribute to his late spouse Kelly Preston, after she died aged 57 following a prolonged battle with breast most cancers.

The actress was finest identified for her movie roles in cult favorite comedies Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, as nicely as 1989’s The Specialists, the place she and her husband first met.

Since then, they’ve collaborated on a number of initiatives, together with Battlefield Earth, Previous Canines and 2018’s gang drama Gotti, based mostly on the lifetime of a New York Metropolis mobster.

Travolta mentioned on Instagram: “It’s with a really heavy coronary heart that I inform you that my lovely spouse Kelly has misplaced her two-year battle with breast most cancers. She fought a brave battle with the love and assist of so many.

“My household and I’ll endlessly be grateful to her medical doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Most cancers Centre, all of the medical centres which have helped, as nicely as her many mates and family members who’ve been by her aspect.

“Kelly’s love and life will all the time be remembered. I will probably be taking a while to be there for my kids who’ve misplaced their mom, so forgive me upfront when you don’t hear from us for some time. However please know that I’ll really feel your outpouring of affection within the weeks and months forward as we heal.”

Preston and Travolta had been married for greater than 28 years, with three kids between them: 20-year outdated Ella, 9-year-old Benjamin, as nicely as the late Jett Travolta, who died in 2009 at age 16.

Ella Travolta mentioned on Instagram: “I’ve by no means met anybody as brave, robust, lovely and loving as you. Anybody who’s fortunate sufficient to have identified you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you’ve a glow and a light-weight that by no means ceases to shine and that makes anybody round you’re feeling immediately glad.

“Thanks for being there for me it doesn’t matter what. Thanks to your love. Thanks to your assist and thanks for making this world a greater place. You might have made life so lovely and I do know you’ll proceed to achieve this all the time. I really like you a lot mama.”

Preston had stored her battle with breast most cancers non-public however had been present process medical remedy for a while, in accordance to her representatives.

Discover one thing to watch tonight with our TV Information