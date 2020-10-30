John Turturro Boards Apple Drama Series ‘Severance’

John Turturro is heading to Apple.

The actor, who is ready to star in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” has joined the forged of Apple’s upcoming drama sequence “Severance.” He joins beforehand introduced forged members Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette.

“Severance” is a office drama that introduces Lumen Industries, an organization that’s trying to take work-life stability to a brand new stage. Scott will stars as Mark, an worker with a darkish previous making an attempt to place himself again collectively, with Arquette enjoying Mark’s boss. Turturro will star as Irving, a longtime, reliable worker at Lumen Industries.

Additionally starring might be “Man In search of Girl” alum Britt Decrease as Helly, a girl who struggles to search out peace with the choice she made to do the severance process, Tramell Tillman as Milchick, an intensely earnest worker at Lumen Industries, Jen Tullock as Mark’s sister Devon, and Zach Cherry as Dylan, certainly one of Mark’s workers.

Apple plans to enter manufacturing on “Severance” someday in November, in keeping with sources.

The present has Ben Stiller on board to direct, reuniting together with his “Escape at Dannemora” star Arquette. Dan Erickson serves as author and govt producer on “Severance,” whereas Chris Black may also govt produce together with Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn of Stiller’s Purple Hour Productions. Endeavor Content material will produce. Scott and Arquette will function producers along with starring.

Aside from “The Batman,” Turturro’s upcoming large display screen tasks additionally embody Guillermo del Toro stop-motion animated “Pinocchio.” On the TV entrance, his current credit embody HBO’s “The Plot Towards America,” wherein he performed the fitting wing Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf.