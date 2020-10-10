John Wells Productions Sets Two Projects for Development at HBO Max

John Wells Productions has arrange a pair of drama initiatives to be developed at HBO Max. John Wells and Erin Jontow will government produce each exhibits, with Warner Bros. Tv producing. JWP is at present below an total deal at the studio.

The primary new mission is titled “Issues That Make White Individuals Uncomfortable.” It’s impressed by the e book of the identical title by Michael Bennett and Dave Zirin. The present can be a one-hour anthology that has one purpose: to make white folks uncomfortable. The theme of the primary season is “the hazard of white liberal thought.” Every episode will take a tough look at how white liberal thought has impacted American society and contributed to the state of race relations in America in the present day.

Rodney Barnes will function author and government producer, with Bennet serving as consulting producer. Anthony Hemingway is hooked up to direct and government produce through Anthony Hemingway Productions. Lyah LeFlore may also government produce for AHP.

The second mission is titled “Ke Nui Highway.” It’s described as a recent drama set on the North Shore of Oahu, specializing in the relationships between an elite crew of heavy-water lifeguards and the kids and younger adults they mentor and prepare within the junior lifeguard program. The junior guards program embodies the wonder, the hazard, the battle, and the spirit of aloha — all centered on the ocean — that’s fashionable Hawaii. Matt Kester will write and government produce.

The information comes after the principle forged was introduced for the HBO Max drama pilot “Crimson Chicken Lane,” additionally being produced by JWP.