John Wick 4 Director Is Worried About Topping Parabellum’s Stunts

If there’s one factor you may anticipate strolling right into a John Wick film, it’s motion… heaps and plenty of motion. And as with each action-packed Hollywood film, stunts play an enormous function in bringing these pleasure sequences to life, with final 12 months’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum considerably elevating the bar by together with moments like Keanu Reeves’ character combating off assailants whereas driving a horse.
So naturally, John Wick: Chapter 4 will preserve throwing fights and obstacles on the eponymous murderer, however director Chad Stahelski lately acknowledged that he’s nervous about topping the stunts that have been proven off in Parabellum. As Stahelski put it:
Neither [David Leitch or I] us hides from the the very fact we have been stuntmen. I’m fairly happy with it, like, cool. However we actually don’t attempt to conceal it. Like we’re simply directing and we cope with that, like, ‘Sure, I wish to make motion motion pictures.’ I believe Dave and I have been each good at what we did as stuntmen and as choreographers. So, we don’t wish to lose that. I wish to be cool with the motion. I wish to be a greater director, however that doesn’t imply I wish to do much less motion or have much less to do with the motion. I suppose the third one simply felt like I wanted a spot to go after quantity two, and I had these concepts. It type of turned that wacky motion film. There’s been a pair days the place I’ve determined to do quantity 4 and I’ve woken up in a chilly sweat going, ‘Horses! How do I beat horses?!’ Like, I’ve no fuckin’ concept, to inform you the reality. […] I believe I’ve loads of actually cool concepts for the following one which I believe are completely different and stunning and enjoyable and distinctive. do them, I’ve no fuckin’ concept proper now. I’m nonetheless figuring it out.
Earlier than they directed John Wick collectively, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch had assembled fairly the respective stunt resumes, together with each of them performing stunts on the unique Matrix motion pictures (the lads are additionally pitching in on The Matrix 4). So when it got here time to make John Wick, their collective expertise actually helped with making certain that the 2014’s film stood out, and Stahelski has stored that happening his personal with the next John Wick sequels, whereas Leitch has gone on to direct motion pictures like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw.
Nonetheless, planning and performing handsome stunts is one factor, however rising dimension and spectacle is an entire different problem, as Chad Stahelski famous whereas talking with Collider. Bringing a horse into the equation was simply the tip of the stunts iceberg in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Stahelski continues to be within the strategy of mapping out how he’ll make John Wick: Chapter 4 a good larger deal on that entrance.
Chad Stahelski additionally talked about that there’s at present a “scriptment” for John Wick: Chapter 4, i.e. a “written-out story, half define, half script, half factor,” which has allowed him and the writers to what they wish to do and the place they wish to do perform the principle beats of this subsequent story. Stahelski didn’t drop any John Wick: Chapter 4 plot particulars, although he did tease that there shall be some “underwater stuff,” which might positively be one main manner for the film to tell apart itself from its predecessors.
John Wick: Chapter 4 is at present scheduled for Could 21, 2021, the identical day that The Matrix 4 is ready to come back out. Nonetheless, since The Matrix 4 needed to pause filming final month, and Keanu Reeves should end his work on that mission as soon as every day life returns to regular, one would think about filming on John Wick: Chapter 4 will start capturing later than deliberate, thus requiring it to be delayed in some unspecified time in the future.
