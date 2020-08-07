John Wick 5 Is Happening And There’s More Good News

Go away a Remark
Given how critically and commercially profitable the John Wick movie collection has been since launching in 2014, it’s hardly shocking that following John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’s launch final yr, a fourth installment rapidly acquired the inexperienced mild. Granted, we’ll have to attend some time to see John Wick: Chapter 4, however at present brings phrase that now John Wick 5 is occurring as effectively.
This information comes straight from Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer, who introduced that John Wick: Chapter 5 is coming down the artistic pipeline throughout the studio’s earnings name (by way of Deadline). However wait, there’s extra! Feltheimer additionally talked about that the plan is to shoot the fourth and fifth John Wick films back-to-back as soon as franchise lead Keanu Reeves’ schedule clears up early subsequent yr.
Had issues gone based on plan, John Wick: Chapter 4 would have began taking pictures later this yr so as to make its authentic Might 21, 2021 launch date. Nevertheless, the present well being disaster led to Keanu Reeves’ work on The Matrix 4 was prolonged attributable to filming halting in mid-March, then resuming in late June. As such, John Wick: Chapter 4 was delayed a whole yr.
Nevertheless, Lionsgate has managed to make lemonade out of lemons out of this example. Not solely will John Wick’s story proceed right into a fifth film, however the studio will block off time to shoot it and John Wick: Chapter 4 in a single giant block. Paramount Footage opted to take the identical back-to-back method with Mission: Unimaginable 7 and Mission: Unimaginable 8 in early 2019.
As a result of John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 are taking pictures back-to-back, I think about this implies the latter may come out a yr later, i.e. in 2023, versus being held for 2 or extra years. That stated, let’s not neglect that the latter two Matrix films got here out inside six months of one another in 2003, so perhaps this Keanu Reeves franchise may do one thing comparable and have John Wick: Chapter 5 able to go by winter 2022.
In any case, this marks yet one more growth of the John Wick franchise. Along with the principle movie collection chugging alongside, there’s additionally the movie spinoff Ballerina and Starz’s The Continental TV collection on the way in which. John Wick has additionally led a few video video games and been the main target of a comic book e book miniseries from Dynamite Leisure.
After we final left off with John Wick within the third film, he’d seemingly been betrayed by Ian McShane’s Winston (there was possible extra occurring there than meets the attention) and left for useless, however he was rescued by Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King. Each of them now have a significant bone to choose with The Excessive Desk, and that spat will final at the very least one other two films.
Preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on how John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 are coming alongside. Within the meantime, preserve monitor of what’s anticipated to hit theaters later this yr with our 2020 launch schedule.
