John Wick 5 Is Happening And There’s More Good News

As a result of John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 are taking pictures back-to-back, I think about this implies the latter may come out a yr later, i.e. in 2023, versus being held for 2 or extra years. That stated, let’s not neglect that the latter two Matrix films got here out inside six months of one another in 2003, so perhaps this Keanu Reeves franchise may do one thing comparable and have John Wick: Chapter 5 able to go by winter 2022.