John Wick: 8 Times He Got Extra Creative With His Kills

Over the course of three motion pictures, John Wick has confirmed himself a really efficient killer of individuals. With a gun or blade in his hand, now we have seen him take down over 300 would-be assassins/killers trying to do the identical to him, and he’s been capable of showcase his particular abilities in all kinds of areas. As cool as it’s to see what the Keanu Reeves character can do with a normal weapon, nevertheless, a number of the finest moments within the franchise have come when the protagonist is pressured to get artistic in a struggle. It doesn’t occur rather a lot, but it surely’s one of many particular treats delivered by the movies, and the moments exhibits that Wick actually doesn’t must be armed to defeat his attackers.