John Wick Actor Jokes About Kicking Keanu Reeves’ Ass In Real Life

2019 was an enormous yr for Keanu Reeves, as along with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, he additionally appeared in All the time Be My Perhaps, Toy Story 4 and Between Two Ferns: The Film, in addition to filmed Invoice & Ted Face the Music. Mix all that with persevering with examples of him being a very good man, and we’re within the midst of the Keanussiance, so it’s not like we’d wish to see him preventing somebody proper now, not to mention somebody as large as Boban Marjanovic. Fairly the other, we have to hold Reeves protected in any respect prices!