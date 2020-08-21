John Wick Actor Jokes About Kicking Keanu Reeves’ Ass In Real Life

Go away a Remark
Keanu Reeves’ John Wick has taken down opponents of all sizes and shapes over the course of his three theatrical appearances thus far. Amongst his greater adversaries was Ernest, who was performed by Dallas Mavericks participant Boban Marjanovic in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.
The towering Ernest met his finish when John Wick proved phrases can damage… nicely, once you use a leather-bound guide as a blunt instrument on an individual’s head, that’s. In actual life although, Boban Marjanovic lately joked about how simple it will have been for him to take down Keanu Reeves. Throughout his look on TNT’s Contained in the NBA, Marjanovic was requested by analyst Charles Barkley about if it’d be simple for him to kick the John Wick star’s ass, and the basketball participant responded:
In fact, my good friend. I noticed that from Shaq. I noticed he was in loads of motion pictures and kicking all people’s ass. I attempted to do similar, however I get the other. They kick my ass.
Assuming Keanu Reeves picked up some strikes from his martial arts coaching on The Matrix trilogy, I’d wish to assume he wouldn’t be helpless in a battle. Nonetheless, so far as brute power goes, Boban Marjanovic unquestionably would have the sting if he and Reeves had been to go mano a mano. However once you’re working within the John Wick actuality, the eponymous protagonist has to return out victorious in the long run, in order that spelled dangerous information for Marjanovic’s character.
In case you may’t keep in mind how John Wick’s brawl with Ernest unfolded in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, you may watch the beneath clip.
2019 was an enormous yr for Keanu Reeves, as along with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, he additionally appeared in All the time Be My Perhaps, Toy Story 4 and Between Two Ferns: The Film, in addition to filmed Invoice & Ted Face the Music. Mix all that with persevering with examples of him being a very good man, and we’re within the midst of the Keanussiance, so it’s not like we’d wish to see him preventing somebody proper now, not to mention somebody as large as Boban Marjanovic. Fairly the other, we have to hold Reeves protected in any respect prices!
Wanting forward, together with Invoice & Ted Face the Music popping out subsequent week, Keanu Reeves can also be reuniting with Carrie-Anne Moss and director Lana Wachowski for The Matrix 4. No plot particulars have come out but, however the mission lately resumed manufacturing after having to cease rolling cameras again in March because of the well being disaster.
After which, after all, there’s the continuation of the John Wick movie sequence. John Wick: Chapter 4 scored the inexperienced mild from Lionsgate shortly after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was launched, and it was introduced earlier this month that John Wick: Chapter 5 can also be in improvement, with the plan being to shoot the fourth and fifth motion pictures back-to-back beginning in early 2021. This franchise can also be increasing with the Ballerina spinoff
and The Continental TV sequence on Starz.
The Matrix 4 is scheduled for April 1, 2022, and John Wick: Chapter 4 will comply with on Could 27 of the identical yr. Preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for all the largest updates regarding Keanu Reeves’ skilled endeavors… and even some private ones.
