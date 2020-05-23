John Wick And 7 Other Movie Characters You Really Don’t Want To Piss Off

Samantha Caine – The Lengthy Kiss Goodnight

Essentially the most badass schoolteacher on the planet, Samantha Caine (performed by Geena Davis) resides a peaceable life within the suburbs. Positive, she has a little bit of reminiscence loss and hires the occasional non-public investigator to make sense of her forgotten previous, however in any other case, life is peachy. That’s till she will get right into a automotive accident that knocks her mind again into place and prompts her killer mode since she was an murderer in her previous life. Now, she will lower carrots like a professional, knock thugs out chilly with a pie (a pie!), and (why not?) dye her hair platinum blonde.

Getting her reminiscences again did not appear to trouble her a lot, however the individuals who got here after her shortly after did. Large mistake.