John Wick And James Bond As Soulmates? Funny Video Argues They Should Be

Keanu Reeves often is the web’s boyfriend, however might his famed John Wick character have his eyes on a boyfriend of his personal? What if his path crossed with that of Daniel Craig’s 007? James Bond by no means appears to have the ability to nab a single Bond Woman anyway – possibly he wants a Bond Man in his life? Positive it is a far-fetched situation within the grand scheme of issues, nevertheless it’s additionally the idea of this unimaginable video depicting James Bond and John Wick in a cute rom-com in between their typical death-defying motion.