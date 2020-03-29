John Wick And James Bond As Soulmates? Funny Video Argues They Should Be

Depart a Remark
Keanu Reeves often is the web’s boyfriend, however might his famed John Wick character have his eyes on a boyfriend of his personal? What if his path crossed with that of Daniel Craig’s 007? James Bond by no means appears to have the ability to nab a single Bond Woman anyway – possibly he wants a Bond Man in his life? Positive it is a far-fetched situation within the grand scheme of issues, nevertheless it’s additionally the idea of this unimaginable video depicting James Bond and John Wick in a cute rom-com in between their typical death-defying motion.
Funny Or Die has threaded collectively scenes from John Wick and James Bond motion pictures as an instance a budding romance between the 2 badass actors and I’ll be trustworthy, I might purchase a ticket to this epic crossover. Have a look:
Yeah, that is actually spectacular. Though it’s clearly pulling from a slew of flicks – usually in a somewhat awkward approach – it will get the thought throughout. John Wick and James Bond could be soulmates. All of it begins throughout a covert journey to Mexico Metropolis the place the 2 motion stars meet one another’s gaze from just a few buildings over. Wick in some way obtains Bond’s quantity and asks him out to dinner.
Throughout their first outing, John Wick rapidly catches on to a few of Bond’s quirks resembling taking his drink shaken not stirred. As soon as they hit it off, they trip to Rome collectively in a whirlwind romance. The perfect a part of the video must be when an change between them retains having Keanu Reeves’ character responding with “yeah.”
Issues actually warmth up when Bond will get caught up in pickle with Christoph Waltz’s Blofield, and Keanu Reeves involves the rescue on a horse to avoid wasting him. If this was an precise film, I’d say it was teasing an epic group up between them later within the movie, nevertheless it’s sadly only a fan-made edit. It’s a humorous pairing to see play out sure however, hey, it offered me.
Since No Time To Die was delayed, it might be the proper time for Keanu Reeves to movie some scenes and make it in for a contented ending to Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. The 2 characters definitely each work within the ethical gray space of the phrase “hero”, and every have a closet filled with skeletons to speak in confidence to one another about over drinks.
Jokes apart, Daniel Craig’s closing Bond film is coming this November after No Time to Die was beforehand scheduled to return out subsequent Friday. Keanu Reeves has fairly just a few tasks coming for followers to look ahead to together with roles in The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run and Invoice & Ted Face The Music this 12 months and sequels for John Wick and The Matrix anticipated to return out on the identical day in 2021.
What do you concentrate on John Wick and James Bond being soulmates? Hold forth within the feedback under.
