John Wick: Chapter 5 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The John Wick franchise has become one of the most beloved and successful action series of the past decade. Starring Keanu Reeves as the titular legendary assassin, the films have captivated audiences with their stylish action sequences, intriguing worldbuilding, and Reeves’ intense portrayal of the reluctant hitman dragged back into the criminal underworld. With four critically and commercially successful installments already released, fans have been eagerly anticipating news about a potential fifth chapter in the saga of John Wick.

While the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 seemed to conclude the character’s story, leaving many to wonder if we had seen the last of Baba Yaga, recent reports indicate that John Wick: Chapter 5 is indeed in the early stages of development.

This has sparked excitement and speculation among the fanbase about where the franchise could go next and how it might continue the story of one of modern cinema’s most iconic action heroes. This post will explore everything currently known about the potential John Wick: Chapter 5, from its development status to possible plot directions, casting, and more.

John Wick: Chapter 5 Release Date:

As of early 2024, John Wick: Chapter 5 has not yet an official release date. The film is still in the very early stages of development, with writing only recently resuming following the resolution of the 2023 writers’ strike. Given the typical production timeline for major action blockbusters and critical, creative personnel schedules, we would unlikely see John Wick: Chapter 5 hit theaters before 2026 at the earliest.

The John Wick franchise typically has two to three-year gaps between installments. However, the potential fifth film may require a more extended development period to craft a story that can satisfy fans after the seemingly conclusive ending of Chapter 4.

Director Chad Stahelski desires to work on other projects and further develop his filmmaking skills before potentially returning for another John Wick film. Considering this, a 2026 or even 2027 release window seems most probable for John Wick: Chapter 5, should it move into production.

John Wick: Chapter 5 Storyline:

The plot details for John Wick: Chapter 5 are still entirely under wraps, and the script is in the early stages of development. However, the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 presents some exciting challenges and possibilities for continuing the story.

The fourth film concluded with John Wick seemingly meeting his demise after a brutal duel. The final scenes show Winston and the Bowery King visiting his grave. This definitive ending would require creative storytelling to bring John Wick back for another adventure.

One potential direction for the fifth installment could be to reveal that John’s death was elaborately faked, perhaps with the assistance of Winston and the Bowery King. This would allow John to finally be free of the High Table’s influence, having severed all ties to his former life. The story could follow John as he attempts to build a new life, only to be drawn back into conflict when his cover is blown or new threats emerge.

Alternatively, the film could take a prequel approach, exploring John’s earlier days as an assassin and providing more backstory on how he became the legendary Baba Yaga. This would allow Keanu Reeves to return to the role while sidestepping the issue of John’s apparent death in Chapter 4. It could also provide opportunities to delve deeper into the mythology and history of the Continental and the High Table.

John Wick: Chapter 5 List of Cast Members:

While no official casting announcements have been made for John Wick: Chapter 5, several actors could potentially return based on their roles in previous installments:

Keanu Reeves as John Wick (depending on the story direction)

Ian McShane as Winston Scott

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Donnie Yen as Caine

Shamier Anderson as The Tracker

Rina Sawayama as Akira

New cast members would likely be added to introduce fresh characters and threats to the John Wick universe. There’s also potential for crossover appearances from actors in the franchise’s spin-off projects, such as Ana de Armas from the upcoming Ballerina film.

John Wick: Chapter 5 Creators Team:

The creative team behind John Wick: Chapter 5 has not been officially announced, but several key figures from previous installments are likely to be involved:

Chad Stahelski, who directed all four previous John Wick films, has expressed openness to returning for a fifth installment if the right story can be developed. His unique vision and understanding of the franchise’s style and tone make him an integral part of the John Wick universe. Stahelski’s background as a stuntman and action choreographer has been crucial in crafting the series’ acclaimed action sequences.

Beyond his starring role, Keanu Reeves has been heavily involved in shaping the direction of the John Wick franchise. His collaboration with Stahelski and input on story and character development have been critical factors in the series’ success. If John Wick: Chapter 5 moves forward, Reeves would likely have significant creative input even if he doesn’t appear on screen.

Derek Kolstad, the original creator of John Wick, may return to contribute to the screenplay. However, his involvement is not guaranteed, as his role diminished in later installments. The writing team could include a mix of returning scribes from previous films and new talent to bring fresh perspectives to the franchise.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures are expected to return as producers. They have been involved with the franchise since its inception, and their stewardship has been instrumental in maintaining its quality and expanding its scope with each new installment.

Where to Watch John Wick: Chapter 5?

As John Wick: Chapter 5 is still in early development, it’s too early to say definitively where it will be available to watch. However, based on the release pattern of previous films in the franchise, we can make some educated guesses about its potential distribution.

The John Wick films have traditionally had theatrical releases, premiering in cinemas worldwide before moving to home video and streaming platforms. Given the franchise’s box office success and the spectacle of its action sequences, it’s highly likely that John Wick: Chapter 5 would follow suit with a theatrical release.

After its theatrical run, the film would likely become available for digital purchase and rental, followed by a physical release on Blu-ray and DVD. In terms of streaming, recent Lionsgate films have typically found their way to Starz in the US due to an existing agreement. However, streaming rights can change over time, so it’s possible that John Wick: Chapter 5 could end up on a different platform by the time it’s released.

International distribution may vary by region, with different streaming services potentially acquiring the rights in various countries. Fans should watch announcements closer to the film’s release date for specific information on where to watch John Wick: Chapter 5 in their area.

John Wick: Chapter 5 Trailer Release Date:

As John Wick: Chapter 5 is still in the early stages of development, no trailer is available, nor is a release date set for one. Typically, for major action blockbusters like the John Wick series, the first teaser trailer is released about 6-8 months before the film’s theatrical premiere.

Since the movie is likely years away from release, fans shouldn’t expect to see any official footage until at least 2025 and, more realistically, 2026 or later. The release of the first trailer will be a significant event for the franchise, offering the first glimpse at how the story might continue and potentially revealing how John Wick could return after the events of Chapter 4.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to trailers and promotional material for other projects in the John Wick universe, such as the Ballerina spin-off film starring Ana de Armas, set for release in 2025.

John Wick: Chapter 5 Final Words:

While John Wick: Chapter 5 is still shrouded in mystery, its very existence in development is a testament to the franchise’s enduring popularity and central character. The creative team faces a significant challenge in continuing the story after the impactful conclusion of Chapter 4, but the rich world and mythology they’ve created offer numerous possibilities for exciting new directions.

As we await more concrete details about John Wick: Chapter 5, fans can take comfort in knowing that the franchise continues to expand through spin-off projects like Ballerina and The Continental series.

These extensions of the John Wick universe promise to keep audiences engaged with their unique blend of stylish action and intricate worldbuilding while we anticipate Baba Yaga’s potential return. Whether as a continuation, prequel, or reimagining, John Wick: Chapter 5 is poised to be one of the most highly anticipated action films of the coming years.