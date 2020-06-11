John Wick Director Explains How The Matrix 4 Is Approaching Action

Initially, creatively, Lana’s one of the crucial distinctive folks I’ve ever labored with within the trade. Only a implausible thoughts. She’s a fantastic director who likes to direct her personal motion. I imply, along with her, you by no means talk about an motion sequence. It is the sequence. You hear me say it on a regular basis; you most likely hear Dave Leitch say it on a regular basis. Action and story do not reduce; they do not separate. So you could have any person like Lana, who’s going, ‘We will do that and this and this.’ She’s bought some actually nice concepts.