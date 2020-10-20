‘John Wick,’ ‘Now You See Me’ Roller Coasters to Open: First Look

Lionsgate is popping its hit “John Wick” movie franchise right into a 10-story curler coaster experience on the Motiongate theme park in Dubai.

The “John Wick” experience, and one other coaster primarily based on the “Now You See Me” movie sequence, are anticipated to open at Motiongate early subsequent 12 months. Selection has the unique first have a look at renderings of what the sights will appear like, beneath:

“John Wick” Open Contract curler coaster experience

Lionsgate

“Now You See Me” Excessive Roller On line casino curler coaster

Lionsgate

The “John Wick: Open Contract” coaster will provide riders a selection as they board: They can assist John Wick — the murderer performed by Keanu Reeves within the 2014 film and its two (to date) sequels — or they will hunt him.

“You’ll get two totally different experiences relying on which path by means of the queue you select to get on the experience,” mentioned Jenefer Brown, government vp and head of worldwide stay, interactive and location-based leisure at Lionsgate.

Brown mentioned the experience designers labored with the “John Wick” filmmakers and manufacturing designer in re-creating the world of the movie. Particularly, friends will stroll by means of a scaled model of the Continental — the setting within the films the place assassins collect.

“I feel what’s going to be superb for followers is to have the chance to stroll by means of the foyer of the Continental and expertise totally different key moments within the settings that befell within the movies,” Brown mentioned. “This attraction particularly is basically about setting the story by placing individuals on this very immersive setting, and you then actually get the motion as you get on the coaster. It’s 10 tales excessive, so there’s undoubtedly a stage of depth that’s befitting of the ‘John Wick franchise that friends will expertise.”

As for “Now You See Me,” the “Excessive Roller” attraction can be a curler coaster, however set in a on line casino location. (The 2013 movie and its sequel are about “The 4 Horsemen,” illusionists who pull off robberies throughout their performances.) “Visitors may have the expertise of strolling by means of the on line casino and collaborating in a heist that the Horsemen are within the midst of pulling off,” she mentioned. “There can be a extremely nice immersive story expertise that leads friends on to this coaster.”

Brown mentioned the Dubai location is step one in Lionsgate’s formidable long-term aim of increasing its world theme park presence and taking over established rivals like Disney and Common. Moreover its phase of Motiongate, Lionsgate owns a smaller indoor amusement heart, Lionsgate Leisure World, in China.

“”John Wick’ is unquestionably an mental property that we really feel is ideal for location- primarily based leisure,” she mentioned. “As a result of the world is so wealthy and the characters are so intriguing. There’s quite a lot of story that we are able to inform there in an experiential manner. “Now You See Me” is identical manner, as magic is extremely well-liked and common. Doing this primary experience in Dubai I feel will set up what we are able to do in different places all over the world, and we’re interested by increasing our portfolio of movie franchises and TV sequence, in out of doors theme parks.”

Lionsgate already has a coaster primarily based on “The Starvation Video games” and a stay music/dance present primarily based on “Step Up” at Motiongate, which additionally has themed rides primarily based on DreamWorks and Columbia Photos properties.

Within the U.S., Lionsgate has launching touring exhibits primarily based on “Now You See Me” and “La La Land,” and has a “Noticed”-themed escape room attraction in Las Vegas. However Brown mentioned it stays to be seen whether or not large-scale thrill rides like “John Wick” will discover a dwelling right here.

“We might love to convey a majority of these experiences and sights right here,” she mentioned. “I feel that there has simply been extra alternative to date internationally. However I feel that that’s altering and we’re actually exploring prospects in North America. Hopefully within the not too distant horizon, we’ll give you the option to convey a few of these bigger scale experiences right here. By way of these bigger footprint out of doors theme park/ indoor theme park kind of experiences, it’s one thing we’re extremely interested by and targeted on. It’s simply actually a matter of discovering the fitting alternative and in mature markets like North America or Europe, these aren’t as frequent as in different elements of the world.”

Brown famous that because the “John Wick” and “Now You See Me” coasters in 2021, the timing will seemingly coincide with the additional loosening of COVID-19 restrictions. Motiongate Dubai has already re-opened at lowered capability.

“Capability, whereas it could be lowered to 50%, we’re seeing friends which are popping out at that these numbers and ranges so I feel that’s actually encouraging for the business,” she mentioned. “It’s going to take a while for friends to really feel comfy however I feel, the excellent news is that quite a lot of the measures which are being taken at our parks and throughout the business have actually satisfied guess that that the protection and well being necessities which are wanted proper now are there.”