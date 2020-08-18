‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad Adapting Korean Short ‘Time Agent’

Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter behind the “John Wick” collection, is collaborating with Davis Leisure, Black Label Media and Gunpowder & Sky’s Mud for an adaptation of the South Korean quick movie “Time Agent.”

Written and directed by Jude Chun, “Time Agent” was initially launched by Mud in 2018 and follows an agent who travels to the previous to avoid wasting the long run, by making barely-perceptible but very influential alterations to the timeline. Throughout his mission, he should reside in full isolation, which fits the solitary agent till he runs into a woman about to commit suicide and by accident saves her life.

“From the second I noticed the quick, I acknowledged an unlimited and unexplored world hidden inside the preliminary idea desirous to be absolutely realized,” Kolstad mentioned. “Fortunately, the imaginative groups at Gunpowder & Sky and Davis Leisure noticed the potential too, and shared an analogous imaginative and prescient for it. Dude, I’m excited to dive in and assist additional deliver this one to life.”

Black Label Media will finance and produce alongside Davis Leisure and Gunpowder & Sky. Government producers embrace Gunpowder & Sky’s co-founders Van Toffler and Floris Bauer, Mud basic supervisor Eric Bromberg, “Predator” producer John Davis, Chun, Jeremy Stein, and Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill. Black Label’s Seth Spector will co-produce.

Kolstad created Lionsgate’s fashionable John Wick franchise, centering on the hitman portrayed by Keanu Reeves. The studio introduced earlier this month that it plans to shoot the subsequent two installments again to again with “John Wick 4” as a result of be launched in Might 2022.

Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy.