John Wick’s 11 Closest Allies, Ranked By Loyalty

5. Jimmy The Cop (Thomas Sadoski)

In a world the place assassins appear to be part of on a regular basis life, it’s arduous to inform the place police function within the grand scheme of issues, however on the very least we are able to say that John Wick has a good friend in Jimmy. As featured in John Wick and its first sequel, the cop turns a blind eye to the work that the killer does, and simply tries to not get in the way in which. It’s arduous to know if we’ll see him once more after John’s home blew up in Chapter 2, but when he does seem, it’s going to probably be in a pleasant capability.