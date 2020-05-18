John Wick’s 9 Greatest Opponents So Far, Ranked By Fighting Skill

Go away a Remark
By three movies, we’ve seen Keanu Reeves’ John Wick kill a complete lot of individuals, frequently demonstrating himself as an unstoppable pressure that no sane particular person would dare cross. In a means, it makes him a difficult character as a protagonist, as there are moments the place it looks as if he simply can’t be beat – however that’s the place the large principal villains step in. Whereas there are some baddies that John can take out with a single well-aimed shot, there are additionally some who require a bit extra focus and energy… and it’s these people who we’re right here to have fun immediately.
Having beforehand ranked the combat sequences within the John Wick films, and likewise the loyalty of Baba Yaga’s allies, we’re now turning our consideration in the direction of all these people who’ve a foul behavior of standing in John’s means:
8. Viggo Tarasov (John Wick)
We’re going to take a minute to play satan’s advocate right here and have some sympathy for Michael Nyqvist’s Viggo Tarasov. Positive, the man is a monster within the sense that he makes cash fully primarily based on the struggling of others, however he principally acquired dragged kicking and screaming into the plot of the primary John Wick due to his fool son. Viggo would have been more than pleased to see John keep retired endlessly, however his silly progeny determined to fuck with the metaphorically sleeping boogeyman. He knew from the beginning that he would actually don’t have any likelihood in opposition to the titular murderer, elevating the worth on his head at each alternative, however he does give it the outdated school strive within the film’s ultimate combat sequence.
Viggo doesn’t have to be a lot of a fighter, as he hires folks to handle violence for him, however to his credit score John Wick doesn’t simply immediately kill him after they have their rain-soaked showdown. In reality, John winds up principally needing to stab himself as a way to get the upper-hand, so factors go to him in that regard. Nonetheless, his bodily capabilities are actually nothing in comparison with the opposite characters famous on this listing, which is why he will get final place.
7. Ernest (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
Whenever you take a look at Ernest in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, it is instantly clear what his explicit benefit is. Performed by 7’4″ Serbian NBA star Boban Marjanovic, the person is totally huge, and has one hell of a attain. He is capable of simply stick out an arm and incapacitate John, which is how he winds up doing a pleasant deal of injury to the character within the film’s first combat sequence, set in a New York Public Library.
The issue is that Ernest appears to depend upon his measurement to get him far in fights – and that does not work out when going through off in opposition to a man as fast as John Wick. His brute pressure is superior, however he does not have a lot in the best way of martial arts expertise, which is why his rating is fairly low on this listing… and likewise why he winds up getting his neck damaged on a hardcover.
6. Ms. Perkins (John Wick)
As portrayed by Adrianne Palicki in John Wick, Ms. Perkins positively has some killer strikes. She’s not a lot of a rule-follower, because the place she decides to assault our hero is the one place she’s positively not allowed to take action, however she additionally acknowledges the worth of a greenback, and is aware of a possibility for a sneak assault when she sees one. There are a number of moments when she and John are battling within the room on the Continental the place she dominates, and he or she deserves credit score for that.
The place Ms. Perkins loses factors, although, is in her incapacity to be conscious of her environment. For starters, she positively ought to have recognized that inciting a combat on resort grounds would result in her demise, however extra importantly A) she didn’t choose up on Willem Dafoe’s Marcus being throughout the road with a sniper rifle, and B) she let the scuffle transfer into the hallway, the place John was instantly capable of finding backup from Clarke Peters’ Harry.
5. Cassian (John Wick: Chapter 2)
Cassian is one other John Wick opponent who we not less than give an “A” for effort. Whereas he’s clearly not the perfect particular person on the earth at being a bodyguard, as he lets the franchise protagonist slip by him when he’s on his option to kill Claudia Gerini’s Gianna D’Antonio, however as soon as it occurs you must admire Cassian’s dedication to getting revenge… even when issues don’t precisely work out effectively for him on the finish.
Earlier than all is alleged and achieved, nonetheless, the Frequent-played character in John Wick: Chapter 2 does efficiently do fairly a quantity on John Wick. Their battle by the streets of Rome is great, together with a crazy-long stair tumble, and it’s notable that it solely ends as a result of they unintentionally crash into the Continental foyer. He additionally earns marks for his potential to shoot a pistol in a crowded subway and have no person discover. He positively has expertise – however they aren’t fairly as sharp as these possessed by these we’ll talk about as we make our means all the way down to #1.
4. Ares (John Wick: Chapter 2)
The “Reflections On The Soul” sequence in John Wick: Chapter 2 isn’t just among the finest within the collection due to its aesthetic fashion and use of mirrors, but additionally as a result of Ruby Rose’s Ares places up one hell of a combat. Her weapon of alternative is a push dagger, the blade protruding of her closed fist, and it’s an intense factor to look at her swing it round. It’s lucky that John Wick has the abilities to dodge her assault, as a result of in any other case he would have wound up wanting like Laurence Fishburne’s The Bowery King on the finish of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.
Provided that Riccardo Scamarcio’s Santino D’Antonio doesn’t precisely put up an excessive amount of of a combat when John Wick enters the eating room of The Continental and places a bullet in his mind, the protagonists’ combat in opposition to Ares is actually the ultimate boss battle of the film, and earns it with some swift strikes. Add in her coordination of the albeit-unsuccessful assault focusing on John following the assassination of Gianna D’Antonio, and he or she will get a strong rating on this listing.
3. Kirill (John Wick)
Proper now you might be considering to your self, “Wait, who the hell is Kirill?” however the excellent news is that I’m glad to remind you! Performed by Swiss martial artist Daniel Bernhardt, he’s the man who winds up being exceptionally near taking out John Wick within the first film. The 2 characters first collide as John is making his means by the Pink Circle Membership in pursuit of Alfie Allen’s Iosef Tarasov. Whereas the hero is ready to minimize by most of Tarasov’s safety element like a noticed by silk, Kirill proves to be a brick wall. He not solely offers John a pleasant beating, but additionally throws him over a balcony for good measure.
Kirill additionally will get credit score for being the one man to truly knock John Wick out within the first movie, ramming him with a automobile throughout an assault on Viggo Tarasov. We’d really give him a better place on this rating if he managed to complete the job there, however the film’s plot steals his glory. As such, as an alternative of being The Man Who Killed Baba Yaga, he’s as an alternative The Man Who Received Strangled By A Pair Of Handcuffs.
2. Shinobi #1 & Shinobi #2 (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
If any of you have been confused as to why the headline of this text highlights 9 John Wick opponents whereas the numbering begins at eight, that is the part the place we clarify it. As a result of their major assaults come as a pair, we’re counting Cecep Arif Rahman’s Shinobi #1 and Yayan Ruhian’s Shinobi #2 collectively on this rating – and we’re giving them the quantity two spot as a result of the abilities they reveal are spectacular (although one shouldn’t anticipate something much less from two graduates of The Raid films).
There was an preliminary impulse to rank them a bit decrease on the listing given that there’s a critical benefit that comes with a two-on-one matchup, however we thought in opposition to it. Not solely does their demonstrated respect for John Wick all through the combat winds up night the percentages a bit, as they provide him alternative to freely get out of susceptible positions, however they’re simply complete badasses with exceptional expertise, which is an important qualification in these rankings. Additionally they get bonus factors for being two of the few characters who stroll away from a battle with John nonetheless alive.
1. Zero (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
Performed by Mark Dacascos, Zero frequently demonstrates himself as one severely cocky sonofabitch all through John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, however he isn’t a villain who’s simply all speak (that’s the function for Iosef Tarasov or Dean Winters’ Avi to fill). As an alternative, when he has a sword in his hand there may be purpose for any character to tremble, as he’s each gifted with a blade, and ruthless on the subject of executing orders given to him by the Excessive Council.
He works good as a common, capable of orchestrate brutal assaults on each The Bowery King and The Director’s hideouts, nevertheless it’s actually within the ultimate combat the place he has the chance to essentially shine. And whereas he does in the end get killed by John Wick, like so many others on this listing, there isn’t a denying his demonstrated talent. One may argue that being slightly too assured is what winds up being his downfall, proper as much as his ultimate phrases about “catching up” with John, nevertheless it all provides to his mystique.
That is how we see the rating of opponents that John Wick has confronted to this point in his collection of movies, however you absolutely have your personal tackle the matter. Hit the feedback part with your personal rankings of the characters, alongside along with your explanations, and keep tuned for extra items from CinemaBlend each wanting again on the trilogy of John Wick films we’ve seen thus far, and look forward on the titles which can be in improvement.
