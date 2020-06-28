John Wick’s Director Reveals His Feelings On Stunt People Still Not Having An Oscar Category

Aside from all that, as a stunt group, I don’t suppose we’ve ever been held again. I feel we’ve carried out fairly fucking good with out being motivated by an award. It’s at all times been a little bit of a stunt individual factor to be like, ‘Look, I’m not doing it for the thanks.’ You might be, based on the tune, the unsung hero. We’re not doing it as a result of we need to be celebrities. I’ve three or 4 buddies that I feel are a few of the greatest stunt performers on the planet. After they come to me and say, ‘Hey, good job’ or ‘Hey, we favored your film; we thought that is actually cool.’ On a private stage, that’s all I would like. I’m good.