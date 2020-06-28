John Wick’s Director Reveals His Feelings On Stunt People Still Not Having An Oscar Category

Depart a Remark
Anybody who would argue that stunt folks aren’t a vital a part of the filmmaking course of in all probability haven’t been to the flicks in a really, very very long time. For years, folks all through Hollywood have argued that the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences ought to acknowledge the those that carry our most thrilling motion sequences to life. Now, the director of the John Wick franchise has supplied his ideas on whether or not there ought to be an Oscar class for stunts, too.
Chad Stahelski is considered one of Hollywood’s most legendary stuntmen. Earlier than he started working as a stunt coordinator and director, he was most well-known as Brandon Lee’s double in The Crow. Although he’s lent his skills to movies like Captain America: Civil Warfare and Birds of Prey — and he’ll be contributing his skills to The Matrix 4 as properly, he’s undoubtedly greatest recognized for his work because the director of all three John Wick movies.
So he is aware of all too properly the unimaginable artistry and threat that goes into bringing stunts to life on display screen. When requested if he thinks there ought to be an Academy Award for stunt work, he had an fascinating reply:
If wardrobe, hair and make-up, actually all of the inventive departments listed here are thought of for Oscars, then sure, it makes excellent sense that the stunt division could be thought of for an Oscar. Now on a private stage, being a former stuntman, second unit director, and all that stuff – for all of the generations that have been both earlier than me, educated me, or present now – I don’t know a single individual in my 30 years of labor that bought into stunts to win an Oscar.
He brings up a great level — that stunt folks haven’t been motivated by accolades, as a result of there simply haven’t been many up till this level. He additionally made the purpose to DiscussingFilm that, whereas the popularity could also be lengthy overdue, the creation of an Oscar class for stunts received’t make or break the folks behind the scenes:
Aside from all that, as a stunt group, I don’t suppose we’ve ever been held again. I feel we’ve carried out fairly fucking good with out being motivated by an award. It’s at all times been a little bit of a stunt individual factor to be like, ‘Look, I’m not doing it for the thanks.’ You might be, based on the tune, the unsung hero. We’re not doing it as a result of we need to be celebrities. I’ve three or 4 buddies that I feel are a few of the greatest stunt performers on the planet. After they come to me and say, ‘Hey, good job’ or ‘Hey, we favored your film; we thought that is actually cool.’ On a private stage, that’s all I would like. I’m good.
If there have been a class for stunts on the Oscars, there’s little doubt movies like John Wick would typically make the lower. Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves have each spoken typically in regards to the work that has gone into crafting lots of these movies’ unimaginable moments — and it seems like there are much more in retailer for us with John Wick 4.
