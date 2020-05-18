John Wick’s The Continental: 8 Major Questions We Have About The Upcoming TV Show

Depart a Remark
The world of John Wick is about to get larger. And no, I’m not speaking concerning the Ballerina spinoff that’s been in improvement for 3 years now. The gun fu-packed motion franchise that Keanu Reeves has anchored for 3 motion pictures now could be making the soar to the small display within the close to future with The Continental, which is able to air on Starz. So for these of you who’ve been itching for this surroundings filled with assassins to be expanded upon, you’re in luck with this John Wick TV present.
As clearly indicated, The Continental will revolve across the same-named lodge chain featured within the John Wick motion pictures that serves as impartial floor for members of the legal underworld (more often than not). Whereas a handful of particulars about The Continental have been revealed to the general public, comparable to the way it will deal with the Los Angeles department somewhat than the New York one we’re most accustomed to, however there’s nonetheless a lot concerning the present we nonetheless don’t know but. Listed here are seven particular questions which have been weighing on my thoughts, and I doubt I’m alone in occupied with these.
When Will The Continental Air?
Proper now, The Continental’s precise airdate is up within the air, however one factor we do know is it’ll be after John Wick: Chapter 4 has performed in theaters. Initially the plan was for the film to return out in Might 2021, so it’s attainable The Continental might have hit the airwaves as quickly as summer season 2021. Nevertheless, Chapter 4 has been pushed to Might 2022 as a consequence of the present well being disaster that’s sidelined loads of movie and TV initiatives.
John Wick: Chapter 4 hadn’t began filming but, but it surely was planning to quickly, and now it’s unclear when precisely cameras will roll on that. So we’ll now have to attend somewhat over two years at minimal for The Continental to reach, if not longer ought to Starz resolve to carry the collection for the top of 2022 or early into 2023. As for why the channel is ready for Chapter 4 earlier than debuting its present, we’ll focus on that extra later.
When Is The Continental Set?
One factor we do know for a truth is that The Continental won’t be set within the current day John Wick universe. It was revealed final summer season that the collection shall be a prequel, with then-Starz COO (he’s now the community’s president and CEO) Jeffrey Hirsch describing The Continental as happening “method earlier” within the timeline. That places The Continental in good firm with reveals like Caprica and The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance.
It’s good to have that tidbit of knowledge, however how far again are we speaking about? A decade earlier than the occasions of the primary John Wick film? Twenty years? Are we going again so far as the 1960s? May this be set within the aftermath of the American Civil Conflict? Okay, perhaps that final one goes somewhat too far, but when The Continental does happen many years earlier than John Wick, it’s completely attainable the present will depict The Continental lodge chain being established. One doesn’t simply assemble accommodations for assassins on a whim.
Who Will Be The Principal Protagonist?
Keanu Reeves is conserving busy sufficient with the John Wick motion pictures and varied different initiatives, so whereas there’s nonetheless an opportunity we might see him cameo as a youthful John in The Continental, he gained’t be the star of the present. That then begs the query of who will fill in as the principle protagonist.
One can logically assume it’ll be somebody related to the legal underworld in the event that they’re related to the Continental, however will or not it’s one of many lodge’s workers? Or will or not it’s an murderer who makes use of that specific department whereas they’re on the town? Regardless of the case, it’ll be attention-grabbing to see how this character compares to John by way of talent degree and degree of sympathy they will generate; at the very least we are able to presumably depend on them being expert in combating and utilizing firearms.
Who Will Be The Principal Antagonist(s)?
Up to now within the John Wick franchise, the antagonists have mainly been different assassins who’ve their very own agendas, with The Excessive Desk now being positioned as the last word baddies. Since The Continental will happen earlier than the movie collection, it appears uncertain (however not unimaginable) that The Excessive Desk will fill that very same function, so who then will our principal protagonist, and any allies working with them, need to conflict in opposition to?
If the first character’s an murderer, it’s straightforward sufficient to think about them going up in opposition to a rival legal or group that’s decided to impede their efforts. Who is aware of, perhaps we’ll see legislation enforcement introduced in to trace down down the principle character. In spite of everything, Thomas Sadoski’s Jimmy clearly is aware of what sort of antics John Wick will get into, so who’s to say he’s the one police officer who’s accustomed to this world.
Which Established Characters Will Seem?
Simply because The Continental shall be set previously doesn’t essentially imply that the collection gained’t embody any acquainted characters, even when they’re solely round for visitor spots and/or are performed by completely different actors. In reality, Chad Stahelski informed Fandom that the collection would contain “origin tales of a few of the characters you see in Wick.”
With Ian McShane’s Winston being the principle Continental consultant within the John Wick motion pictures, perhaps we’ll see a youthful model of him participate within the TV present, at a time when he was nonetheless working his method up the Continental ranks. I’d even be considering seeing The Director, the top of the Ruska Roma who was by Anjelica Huston in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, maybe visiting this department of the Continental at a time when she’s additionally slowly gathering energy.
Will We Be taught The Origins Of The John Wick Universe’s Guidelines?
Criminals could break the legislation, however should you’re gonna function inside the John Wick universe’s underworld, there are nonetheless sure guidelines that one should observe; ones that are ruled by The Excessive Desk. As famous earlier, it’s attainable that The Continental will discover the origins of the lodge, however there are many different layers on this mythos that may be peeled again. As an illustration, conserving it tied to the lodge, who determined that “conducting enterprise” was an offense most frequently punishable by demise? The place did they provide you with the gold cash for foreign money? How had been markers established as this society’s illustration of a blood oath?
As a result of the John Wick motion pictures are targeted on John being bombarded by risk after risk, there’s solely a lot time that may be spent on explaining the ins and out of this world. The Continental collection supplies the chance to delve deeper into this proverbial pool, if the writers (together with showrunner Chris Collins, who’s beforehand labored on The Sopranos, The Wire and Sons of Anarchy) select to take action.
Will The Continental Tie Into John Wick: Chapter 4?
The indisputable fact that Starz gained’t air The Continental till after John Wick: Chapter 4 is launched has me questioning if the collection will in some way tie into the film. Granted, the truth that The Continental is a prequel means it’s not just like the present can really spoil Chapter 4’s occasions. That being mentioned, maybe there’s a brand new piece of John Wick universe mythology or a brand new element a couple of principal character’s life that shall be introduced up in Chapter 4, and The Continental will elaborate on it.
Or perhaps these in cost simply don’t need The Continental to take any consideration away from the subsequent John Wick film, because it may be somewhat awkward to have the collection debut shortly earlier than or after the movie drops. It’d simply be good to have some clarification on the matter, although both method, I think about the John Wick motion pictures will stay satisfying to observe sufficient on their very own, and that The Continental will function bonus materials to soak up somewhat than turn out to be essential viewing.
Will The Continental Finish Up Being An Anthology?
Whereas it could make excellent sense for The Continental to observe only one principal solid of characters at one lodge, the truth that there are such a lot of Continental places implies that this present might simply go to a unique one every season anthology-style, assuming it will get renewed. Reveals like American Horror Story, Fargo and True Detective have loved nice success in recent times, and whereas Starz already an anthology present (The Girlfriend Expertise), there’s no purpose The Continental couldn’t turn out to be one too.
Not solely would this permit extra alternatives to discover extra corners of the John Wick universe, however you possibly can nonetheless simply convey again established characters who want to go to no matter Continental department we’re frequenting subsequent, as a part of being concerned on this underworld means happening enterprise journeys. We might even go so far as revisiting the Rome location that was briefly seen in John Wick: Chapter 2.
Tell us what questions you might have about The Continental within the feedback beneath, and keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates concerning the Starz collection as they arrive in. Within the meantime, preserve monitor of at present airing on TV with our helpful schedule.
