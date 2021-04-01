John Woo to Produce Live Action Version of Stan Lee’s ‘Monkey Grasp’

Celebrated motion filmmaker John Woo will produce a live-action adaptation of Stan Lee’s “Monkey Grasp,” from a superhero story created by Lee and collaborator Sharad Devarajan.

Based mostly on an unreleased comedian e book sequence and story created by Marvel maven Lee and Graphic India co-founder and CEO Devarajan, the movie will comply with New York Metropolis archeologist Li Yong who discovers an historic prophecy concerning the Chinese language legend of The Monkey King that brings him to India the place he uncovers a hidden energy that transforms him right into a modern-day superhero – the Monkey Grasp.

In 2016, Lee had mentioned “Monkey Grasp,” saying: “I’ve all the time been fascinated by the Chinese language and Indian cultures that are so philosophical and wealthy in custom and morality. I’ve written numerous superheroes of each nationality and each half of the world earlier than, I’ve even created many heroes from different planets and galaxies, however ‘Monkey Grasp’ shall be distinctive in the way it interweaves fantasy to create a modern-day hero that may entertain followers the world over together with his martial arts abilities and unstoppable super-powers.”

Lee and Devarajan beforehand collaborated on Indian superhero venture “Chakra: The Invincible,” which spawned graphic novels and three movies. Woo and Devarajan will function producers for the variation together with Gill Champion, POW! Leisure president and Lee’s longtime enterprise associate, and Lori Tilkin, head of manufacturing at Woo’s Los Angeles-based A Higher Tomorrow Movies.

“I’ve all the time wished to make a movie primarily based on the Monkey King story of China however have struggled with a brand new approach to current it,” mentioned Woo, who’s famend for his Hollywood and Chinese language blockbusters together with “Face-Off,” “Mission Inconceivable 2” and “Purple Cliff” and has a cult following for his Hong Kong motion movies like “Onerous Boiled,” “A Higher Tomorrow” and “The Killer.”

“The story by Stan Lee was such a novel model of it that included the mythological characters unexplored journey to India and had all the weather I take pleasure in in filmmaking – nice characters, motion, and journey. I’m excited to work with Sharad and Gill to carry Stan’s imaginative and prescient for this new superhero character to the display screen.”

Lee bought POW! to Chinese language firm Camsing Worldwide in 2017, however subsequently claimed that he had been tricked into promoting greater than he bargained for. He dropped that case in July 2018, a number of months earlier than his loss of life in November 2018. There was a subsequent lawsuit actioned by daughter J.C. Lee to recuperate Lee’s IP, however that case was dismissed by a California decide in June 2020.

Camsing has been in turmoil because the arrest in Shanghai of its chairwoman Lo Ching in July 2019 on unrelated issues. Camsing has modified its title to MH Growth and stays listed on the Hong Kong Inventory Trade. Within the six months to December it reported income of simply $2.06 million from POW!.

Lee’s characters, spanning the Marvel universe and past, have beforehand generated over $32 billion on the world field workplace.

“Stan Lee was a mentor and pal who was one of essentially the most influential creators of the 20 th century. His characters are the fashionable mythologies of our time, transcending nations and tradition and talking to us within the primal language of human creativeness,” mentioned Devarajan.

Champion mentioned: “’Monkey Grasp’ is an thrilling superhero journey that may seize the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide.”