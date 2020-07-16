Johnny Bananas on ‘Rivals III’ Curse & ‘Whole Insanity’ – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you’ve got not but watched the finale of “The Problem: Whole Insanity.”

Because the contestants on “The Problem: Whole Insanity” ready for his or her closing competitors, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio toasted the group by telling them that out of the entire seasons of the MTV actuality competitors of which he was a component — and there have been rather a lot, this being a report 20th — “that is fingers down mentally, spiritually, emotionally probably the most draining expertise I’ve ever been by means of.”

With its post-apocalyptic theme and bunker-style housing preparations, “Whole Insanity” got down to make it really feel just like the world had ended and there was nobody left however these competing for the million-dollar prize ($500,000 for the male winner and $500,000 for the feminine winner). And that was nonetheless earlier than the group needed to trek by means of miles of snow at 9,000 ft of elevation within the Austrian alps, carrying logs, constructing fires, fixing puzzles and climbing steep terrain.

“I like to think about myself fairly mentally robust and I’ve finished the present for a very long time and I really feel prefer it actually doesn’t have residual results on me after the season’s over, however this one actually did a quantity on me and everybody within the bunker,” Devenanzio tells Variety. “Individuals say this season wasn’t that dramatic, but it surely was as a result of we have been depressing. We’re underground, with no pure daylight within the wintertime and in one of many coldest, most desolate locations on earth, respiration synthetic air and there’s this actually mind-numbing sport and a lot on the road.”

For Devenanzio, there was additionally the extra strain to win, he says, after final taking the title and prize cash in 2016 on the “Rivals III” season. Then, he technically gained the ultimate problem with teammate Sarah Rice, however a twist within the sport allowed the staff member with the very best time to resolve whether or not or not they might break up the prize cash with their associate. Devenanzio opted to not, pocketing the total $275,000 for himself, leaving Rice devastated — and main many followers to marvel if the motion sparked a curse when he then went 5 seasons not even making it to the ultimate, not to mention seeing a win. Devenanzio did deliver it dwelling on “Whole Insanity,” although. (Jenny West was the feminine winner.)

“The psychological and bodily anguish that I went by means of this season, to make it this far and to not pull it by means of, I simply don’t know if I might have ever been in a position to to shake that — to get previous that and to have the ability to do it once more,” he says.

Devenanzio half-jokes that anybody with Italian grandparents grew up understanding the significance of a cornicello (a talisman to stop unhealthy luck) and is fast to quip, “Curses have been made to be damaged.” However, he admits he doesn’t actually consider in karma, as an alternative calling his multi-season shedding streak the results of coping with the altering competitors.

“I feel good issues occur to good individuals and unhealthy issues occur to good individuals. I don’t need to credit score some magical and mystical drive on the market,” he explains. “I used to be a sufferer of my very own success and it’s like that with any skilled sport: the staff that’s the most hated is often the staff that wins probably the most. I used to have the ability to come on each season and play my sport; I wasn’t in all probability everybody’s goal. Now, clearly, I’m the man to do away with.”

Devenanzio obtained his begin on MTV’s “The Actual World” in 2006 after which went onto “The Duel” season of “The Problem” that very same yr. He competed 12 instances, profitable 5, earlier than “Rivals III” culminated in a transfer that cemented him as one of many largest actuality villains in a number of viewers’ (and gamers’) minds. However it was a transfer that additionally cemented him as one of many largest actuality personalities, arguably permitting for brand spanking new sorts of success, be it returning to the cable collection six extra instances to this point, in addition to launching a profession as a number in 2018 (an “Ex on the Seashore” particular and NBC’s “1st Look”) and showing on scripted collection (“American Dad”) and unscripted ones (“Worry Issue,” “Ridiculousness” and “Worst Cooks in America: Superstar Version”).

“‘The Problem’ is acquainted to me. Whatever the solid that exhibits up or the format or the theme or wherever it takes place, I get how this works. I virtually really feel institutionalized in a method, like in ‘Shawshank Redemption’ when Morgan Freeman’s character will get launched from jail and it’s an adjustment to be on the skin. It actually has turn out to be such part of me,” Devenanzio says. “The opposite initiatives have been just a bit bit scary [at first] as a result of I had developed a selected persona on ‘The Problem’ and I needed to take pause and rethink as a result of internet hosting is a totally completely different factor. I spotted it isn’t all about absorbing all of the oxygen within the room and soundbites and every thing being a punchline; it’s extra about being versus attention-grabbing [and] it’s about giving the opposite particular person the highlight.”

Whereas Devenanzio notes that he doesn’t really feel like he’s gotten to some extent on “The Problem” the place he’s “finished all of it” (and possibly by no means will), splitting his time with journey collection “1st Look” permits him to increase his cultural horizons in a brand new method. Though he flies everywhere in the world for “The Problem,” he doesn’t get to expertise the native sights, experiences and other people whereas there. On “The Problem” he’s restricted to interactions together with his fellow solid members, lots of whom he has identified for years. “1st Look” has “given me the chance to work together with a few of the most original human beings on planet Earth,” he says.

“I used to be in South Korea, a number of months in the past — I stepped foot into North Korea, I obtained to fulfill individuals and I obtained to brew wine with them and I obtained to go whitewater rafting with them. I simply did a shoot in upstate New York and I obtained to spend a day with the primary Black mayor,” he says.

Balancing his time between the 2 exhibits contains having to arrange mentally to shift out and in of personas, in addition to bodily, coaching in new methods however not essentially greater than in his earlier years on “The Problem.”

“Once I was in my 20s I didn’t must work out. I might eat no matter I needed, I might exit to bar appearances, and I had age on my facet. I evaluate it to when there’s like a pitcher who comes up and he throws fastballs as a result of he can go more durable and quicker than the opposite guys can hit it — however then as he ages, he loses his pace and he has to start out recognizing his pitches. You need to get a bit of extra craft, a bit of extra shifty,” he says. “I’ve to place in thrice the work to get the identical bodily output that I did years in the past, however I can’t practice every single day. If I practice as soon as, I must relaxation for like three days. If we have now a extremely bodily problem, I’m in mattress, actually banged up. [So] now it’s a way more cerebral sport that I play. It’s my understanding [of] how the sport is performed and the right way to simply navigate the troubled waters and determine the right way to strategize.”

As a lot as Devenanzio has been increasing his actuality TV footprint in the previous couple of years, he’s fast to provide credit score for his development to the franchise that launched him into the highlight in a protracted method.

“I actually do really feel like I’ve realized over time the right way to be a producer,” he says, noting {that a} present objective is to provide a present on which he’s additionally on-camera expertise.

He admits that making an alliance with former rival Wes Bergmann on “Whole Insanity” was not simply “good for my sport” but additionally “for an incredible story.”

“After which, it was like, ‘Hey let’s prank Bear and Kailah with placing pictures on the ceiling,’ that’s an incredible story. I like doing that. I like exhibiting up each season and establishing these wonderful issues,” he says.

However “The Problem” additionally helped him develop personally, he shares.

“A extremely wonderful byproduct of being on [‘The Challenge’] for so long as I’ve is it’s given me a really uncommon alternative that most individuals don’t get, which is to observe myself develop up and be capable to tweak issues about myself and alter issues about myself that I see on actuality TV that I like or I don’t like,” he says.

And, he continues, “‘The Problem’ exhibits you that in a survival scenario, you’d be shocked at what the human thoughts [and] the human physique is able to. And I felt it was past partitions relating to me, and I feel that, general, has simply made me a a lot bodily and mentally stronger particular person.”