Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Assault – Variety

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard, each masked, arrived on the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday for the explosive begin of a libel trial.

Depp is suing the writer of The Solar, Information Group Newspapers, and the paper’s govt editor, Dan Wootton, for describing him as a “wife-beater,” based mostly on allegations Heard had made.

Depp “shouldn’t be and by no means has been a spouse beater,” his legal professional David Sherborne mentioned in a gap assertion. He added that Depp alleged it was “Heard who was the one who began bodily fights, who punched or hit him […] she was the abuser, not him.”

Within the witness field, with Heard seated within the public gallery, Depp informed the courtroom that she had “mentioned to the world that she was in worry of her life from me, and I had been this horrible monster, if you’ll. Which was not the case.”

Sherborne learn from a transcript of a dialog between Depp and Heard recorded in September 2015. Heard mentioned: “You bought hit … however I didn’t punch you. I didn’t f—ing deck you. I f—ing was hitting you.” She went on to say “you’re a f—ing child,” to which Depp responded: “Since you begin bodily fights.”

Depp would attempt to keep away from confrontation, the actor claimed. “As was my apply in these conditions, at any time when it could escalate, I’d attempt to go to my very own nook because it have been … earlier than issues bought out of hand.”

Depp, cross-examined by protection legal professional Sasha Wass, admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy and magic mushrooms through the years.

When quizzed about an arrest for assault and harm dedicated to a New York resort room, Depp denied he had anger administration points. “I used to be offended, however that doesn’t imply I’ve an anger drawback,” he mentioned.

The courtroom watched a video clip, recorded by Heard, through which Depp was seen kicking kitchen furnishings and swearing earlier than pouring himself a glass of pink wine. Responding to what he had seen, Depp mentioned he “wasn’t significantly proud of myself,” however denied that it proved he was a “monster” when he drank and took medication. “It’s not Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” he mentioned.

In his witness assertion, Depp alleged that Heard was “a calculating, recognized borderline persona; she is sociopathic; she is a narcissist; and he or she is totally emotionally dishonest.”

“I’m now satisfied that she got here into my life to take from me something price taking, after which destroy what remained of it,” he mentioned.

In late 2014 or early 2015, he was on a non-public jet with Heard when, he alleged, she “turned bodily violent and repeatedly punched me within the face. As I moved in the direction of the again of the aircraft to get away from her, she adopted me into the aircraft’s bed room and punched me once more within the face and the top.”

In a press release launched earlier than the three-week trial started, a spokesman for Heard mentioned the actress had “by no means requested for these proceedings” to happen. “Amber obtained a home violence restraining order towards Depp again in 2016 and has tried to maneuver on together with her life,” the assertion mentioned.

“It’s Johnny Depp who introduced these proceedings towards a British newspaper and has dragged her to the U.Okay. courts to provide proof on some of probably the most distressing moments of her life.”