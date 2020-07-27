Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Libel Case Concludes Penultimate Day

Johnny Depp didn’t seem at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on Monday, as his libel case towards Rupert Murdoch’s U.Ok. tabloid The Solar and government editor Dan Wootton entered its penultimate day of hearings. His ex-wife, “Aquaman” actress Amber Heard, was current and in good spirits.

Delivering the protection’s ultimate submission, The Solar legal professional Sasha Wass described the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor as “a hopeless addict who repeatedly misplaced his self-control and all skill to restrain his anger.”

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and Wootton for an article on The Solar’s web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was ever violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Wass mentioned allegations of violence by Heard towards Depp throughout one evening in December 2015 is backed by a “wealth of proof.”

Wass displayed an image of the previous couple to the court docket to be able to show that Heard “lacked the bodily capabilities to be the profitable occasion in any combat.” She additionally detailed situations the place Depp allegedly described Heard utilizing sexually derogatory phrases.

“Permeating all the proof on this case is the character of Mr. Depp himself — his well-documented proof of violence and destruction over his grownup life, which have occurred when he was beneath the affect of drink and medicines,” Wass mentioned.

“The opposite side, which is necessary when it comes to substance abuse, is Mr. Depp’s recollection of his personal disgraceful conduct, which is so severely impaired by drug misuse that he could not even have been conscious of the extent of his violence and terrifying habits which, on a couple of of those pleaded incidents, put Ms. Heard in worry of her life,” Wass added.

Depp denies all allegations of violence towards him that had been raised over the past three weeks in court docket, and in flip, accused Heard of being the perpetrator.

The ultimate speeches are on Tuesday, throughout which Depp is anticipated to be current. The judgement could be delivered at any level after that, with the dropping occasion granted the best to enchantment.