Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

Thumb via any given tabloid journal within the grocery retailer checkout lane or watch any of the numerous superstar information reveals and it gained’t take lengthy to return throughout an article or phase on the endless authorized and private battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. However with every little thing that is occurring between the 2 former co-stars and couple, it’s laborious to lose monitor of how it began within the first place.

From assembly on the set of a film over 10 years in the past to the present defamation go well with and every little thing in between, right here’s a rundown of how Johnny Depp and Amber Heard received right here.