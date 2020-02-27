Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Has Now Dragged In Paul Bettany

Depart a Remark
No movie star is protected in terms of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s authorized battles, which have lasted for much longer than their marriage. James Franco obtained roped into the defamation case Depp filed towards ex-wife Heard, and now Paul Bettany is a part of Depp’s libel lawsuit towards The Solar.
At the moment, Johnny Depp was in courtroom in London as a part of his lawsuit towards The Solar, accusing its government editor of libel for an article calling Depp a “spouse beater.”
Paul Bettany and Johnny Depp co-starred in a number of movies — together with the 2010 film The Vacationer, 2014’s Transcendence, and 2015’s Mortdecai — and appear to be good associates. Again in 2016, Bettany defended his pal on social media:
In accordance with Web page Six, a number of textual content messages alleged to be despatched from Johnny Depp to Paul Bettany in 2013-2014 had been learn aloud in courtroom immediately as a part of the pre-trial overview for The Solar libel case. Depp was within the room because the texts had been learn. They included, as Web page Six wrote from the courtroom information, “Let’s burn Amber” and “Let’s drown her earlier than we burn her!!! I’ll f–ok her burnt corpse afterwards to ensure she is lifeless.” These texts had been reportedly despatched by Depp to Bettany on November 6, 2013. In Could 2014, Depp reportedly texted this to Bettany:
I’m gonna correctly cease the booze factor, darling… Drank all night time earlier than I picked Amber as much as fly to LA, this previous Sunday…Ugly, mate. No meals for days…powders…half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand crimson bull and vodkas, drugs, 2 bottles of Champers on aircraft and what do you get..??? An indignant, aggro Injun in a f–kin’ blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f–ok who obtained close to…I’m carried out. I’m admittedly too f–ked within the head to spray my rage on the one I really like…For little cause, as effectively I’m too outdated to be that man However, drugs are effective!!!
The Solar’s lawyer, Adam Wolanski, stated in courtroom that the Could 2014 texts from Johnny Depp to Paul Bettany appeared to discuss with the flight “altercation” Amber Heard alleged occurred that month.
As a part of the $50 million defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp filed towards Amber Heard, she alleged that in that flight, Depp drank closely, kicked her within the again, threw his boot at her and screamed obscenities till he went right into a aircraft rest room and handed out. Depp supposedly apologized later in a textual content message.
Nevertheless, Johnny Depp’s attorneys have stated he by no means abused Amber Heard, calling her allegations towards him “a part of an elaborate hoax to generate optimistic publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her profession.”
Johnny Depp filed his defamation go well with towards Amber Heard after an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Submit. Whereas he was not named within the piece, he felt it defamed him and led to him shedding his position as Captain Jack Sparrow within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
Only in the near past, an audio dialog between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was allegedly leaked by his workforce to the Every day Mail. In the conversations, a voice stated to be Amber Heard’s admits hitting Depp after a combat, and so they each speak about needing to finish the bodily violence of their marriage.
After the audio was leaked, petitions to have Johnny Depp reinstated within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — and to have Amber Heard faraway from the Aquaman sequel — skyrocketed with new signatures. Amber Heard has additionally disabled the feedback on her Instagram. (So far as we all know, she’s nonetheless a part of Aquaman 2.)
In the meantime, earlier than heading to London for the beginning of this libel go well with towards The Solar, Johnny Depp was in Berlin for the premiere of his new film Minamata. He ought to be filming Improbable Beasts 3 pretty quickly. The Solar U.Ok. trial will begin on March 23 and final two weeks, based on the New York Instances. The separation defamation lawsuit within the U.S. has a present trial date of August 3, per Deadline.
When he is not being dragged into this Johnny Depp/Amber Heard drama through outdated texts from his co-star, Paul Bettany is a star of Marvel’s WandaVision collection coming later this 12 months to Disney+, in addition to the Alan Ball comedy Uncle Frank, which was acquired by Amazon on the Sundance Movie Pageant.
