Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Has Now Dragged In Paul Bettany

In accordance with Web page Six, a number of textual content messages alleged to be despatched from Johnny Depp to Paul Bettany in 2013-2014 had been learn aloud in courtroom immediately as a part of the pre-trial overview for The Solar libel case. Depp was within the room because the texts had been learn. They included, as Web page Six wrote from the courtroom information, “Let’s burn Amber” and “Let’s drown her earlier than we burn her!!! I’ll f–ok her burnt corpse afterwards to ensure she is lifeless.” These texts had been reportedly despatched by Depp to Bettany on November 6, 2013. In Could 2014, Depp reportedly texted this to Bettany: