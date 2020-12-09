Johnny Depp Applies to U.Okay. Court of Appeal After Losing Court Case

Johnny Depp has utilized to the U.Okay. Court of Appeal after dropping a libel case towards U.Okay. tabloid The Solar within the Excessive Court.

In November, Choose Andrew Niccol denied Depp the fitting to attraction. “The findings of reality by a primary occasion tribunal (notably one, resembling myself, who has heard oral proof) are not often open to problem on attraction,” the decide wrote on the time.

“In any occasion, I don’t contemplate that the proposed grounds of attraction have an inexpensive prospect of success (and that’s additionally the case as far as the grounds of attraction counsel that I erred in precept or in regulation) and there’s not another compelling cause why permission to attraction ought to be granted.”

Earlier, Niccol had dominated towards Depp within the actor’s libel case towards Information Group Newspapers, writer of The Solar, and the tabloid’s govt editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article alleging he was a “spouse beater.” In analyzing 14 incidents of alleged home violence allegedly dedicated by Depp towards ex-wife, “Aquaman” actor Amber Heard, the decide dominated that 12 of the incidents did happen.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor had till Dec. 7 to avail of the Court of Appeal, which he has, it emerged on Wednesday.

It’s not instantly clear what Depp’s grounds of attraction are, or when a call can be made.

Throughout this course of, Depp was requested to resign from the “Unbelievable Beasts” franchise.

Depp additionally has a case pending within the U.S. He has sued Heard over a 2018 Washington Submit piece the place she alleges she was a sufferer of home abuse.