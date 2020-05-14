Johnny Depp ‘By no means Violent’ Toward Them – Variety

Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have rallied to the protection of Johnny Depp, claiming he was by no means violent towards them throughout their relationships with him.

Their claims had been made as a part of witness statements submitted forward of a libel trial towards The Solar newspaper over an April 2018 article by which Depp was described as a “wife-beater.” The article, which was titled “Gone Potty – How Can J.Okay. Rowling Be ‘Genuinely Completely happy’ Casting Spouse-Beater Johnny Depp within the New ‘Improbable Beasts’ Movie?,” was referencing allegations made towards the star by his former spouse, actress Amber Heard, which he denies.

Paradis mentioned in her assertion: “I’ve recognized Johnny for greater than 25 years. We’ve been companions for 14 years and we raised our two youngsters collectively. By all these years I’ve recognized Johnny to be a sort, attentive, beneficiant, and non-violent individual and father.”

She added: “He was by no means violent or abusive to me.”

Ryder, with whom Depp had a relationship within the 1990s, mentioned in her assertion: “I can’t wrap my head round (Heard’s) accusations. He was by no means, by no means violent in the direction of me. He was by no means, by no means abusive in any respect in the direction of me.”

In a press release after Wednesday’s listening to, a spokeswoman for Heard mentioned: “In relation to Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder’s proof, we’re glad they didn’t have the identical expertise as Ms. Heard.

“Nonetheless, one lady’s expertise doesn’t decide the expertise of one other lady.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary,” and married in 2015. In 2016, Heard obtained a restraining order towards Depp after accusing him of abuse, which he denied. They divorced in 2017, with Heard donating her $7 million settlement to charity.

The trial is ready to happen on the Royal Courts of Justice in London over three weeks from July 7.

Depp has introduced separate libel proceedings towards Heard within the U.S., regarding an article within the Washington Publish.