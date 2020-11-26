Johnny Depp Can’t Appeal U.Okay. Libel Case, Ordered to Pay $840,000

Johnny Depp has been denied permission to attraction his U.Okay. libel case in opposition to tabloid The Solar.

In a ruling final week that was made public on Wednesday, Choose Andrew Nicol dismissed the actor’s software for attraction, noting that he didn’t consider it had a “affordable prospect of success.”

Earlier this month, the identical choose dominated in opposition to Depp within the actor’s libel case in opposition to Information Group Newspapers, writer of The Solar, and the tabloid’s govt editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article alleging he was a “spouse beater.” In inspecting 14 incidents of alleged home violence allegedly dedicated by Depp in opposition to Heard, the choose dominated that 12 of the incidents did happen.

In final week’s ruling, the choose wrote: “The findings of truth by a primary occasion tribunal (notably one, similar to myself, who has heard oral proof) are not often open to problem on attraction. In any occasion, I don’t contemplate that the proposed grounds of attraction have an affordable prospect of success (and that’s additionally the case as far as the grounds of attraction counsel that I erred in precept or in regulation) and there’s not another compelling cause why permission to attraction must be granted.”

Choose Nicol additionally ordered Depp to pay The Solar £520,000 ($696,000) in direction of its authorized payments by Dec. 7. The actor should then produce an extra £108,235 ($144,868) by Jan. 22.

Depp, who was compelled to resign from the “Unbelievable Beasts” franchise shortly after the Nov. 2 ruling, now has till Dec. 7 to take his case immediately to the Courtroom of Appeal in hopes of overturning the judgement.

The judgment adopted a three-week listening to in July at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, throughout which lurid allegations have been made by either side in regards to the torrid relationship between the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and his former partner, “Aquaman” actor Amber Heard.

Each Depp and Heard attended the listening to and likewise gave proof. Different witnesses included associates of the 2 actors, and their current and former workers. A number of and prolonged witness statements have been additionally submitted, together with these from Depp’s former companions Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis.