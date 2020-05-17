Johnny Depp Court Case Alleges Amber Heard Body-Shamed The Actor

In a declaration that may be seen in full on-line, Tara Roberts mentioned she usually had little to no particular person contact with Amber Heard when the couple was nonetheless collectively. Nevertheless, she did have contact with Johnny Depp in 2015 and mentioned that he instructed her he “wanted to get away from Amber.” She later witnessed the aforementioned battle on the property and he or she alleges Depp could possibly be heard saying “go away me alone” as Heard reportedly berated him.