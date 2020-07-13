Johnny Depp Discovered Majority of $650 Million Earnings Had Gone – Variety

Johnny Depp claims he found at a gathering along with his accountant in 2016 that he had misplaced $650 million in film earnings, instantly previous to an incident when he’s alleged to have been violent towards his then spouse Amber Heard, a court docket heard on Monday, the fifth day of his libel trial in London in opposition to the writer of The Solar newspaper.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

At London’s Royal Courts of Justice, Depp was requested about occasions that occurred on the day of Heard’s 30th birthday celebration on April 21, 2016. Depp arrived on the occasion, at Jap Columbia Constructing in Los Angeles, the place the couple lived, two hours late.

His late arrival was as a result of have to attend a gathering along with his accountant, Edward White, at which he was knowledgeable his funds have been in a “disastrous state.”

Depp mentioned he had discovered that he had misplaced $650 million he had constituted of motion pictures because of alleged monetary mismanagement. Depp found that tax had not been paid on his behalf for 17 years, which means that he owned the IRS $100 million in again taxes.

Regardless of the information, Depp’s revenue was nonetheless very strong, with earnings of round $60 million in that monetary 12 months, Sasha Wass, The Solar’s legal professional, claimed.

Heard has alleged that Depp was violent towards her after her 30th birthday celebration, however Depp alleged in court docket it was her who punched him as he lay in mattress studying, giving him a black eye. Depp claimed he had by no means hit a lady in his whole life.

After Depp left the witness field, his place was taken by his assistant Stephen Deuters, who additionally heads up Depp’s manufacturing firm Infinitum Nihil.

Deuters was requested about an alleged violent incident that’s mentioned to have occurred in Could 2014 on a personal jet touring from Boston to L.A., when Depp allegedly kicked Heard within the again. Deuters informed the court docket he witnessed no violence on the flight.

Deuters mentioned Depp “was not drunk, however was very low, very quiet.” He remembers Depp “drawing and portray” on the flight. Deuters mentioned Depp had been hooked on opiates, which had a downing impact.

In an earlier witness assertion Deuters mentioned Depp “made a playful try and faucet [Heard] on the underside along with his shoe.” He mentioned he didn’t imagine Depp’s foot made contact with Heard.

The trial continues Tuesday.