Johnny Depp Files for Case Delay to Film ‘Unbelievable Beasts 3’

Actor Johnny Depp has filed paperwork on the Fairfax Nation, Virginia, courtroom to delay the defamation trial towards his ex-wife Amber Heard, in order that he can proceed with filming for his function in “Unbelievable Beasts and The place to Discover Them 3” in London.

Depp sued Heard in March, 2019, over an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Publish titled “I spoke up towards sexual violence — and confronted our tradition’s wrath. That has to change” the place he’s not named. Below Virginia legislation, the place the Publish is printed, plaintiffs can sue for defamation by inference.

The courtroom’s present dates for the trial are Jan. 11 by way of Jan. 28, 2021. Nonetheless, Warner Bros. is planning to start principal images for “Unbelievable Beasts 3” from October in London and can end solely by the top of February 2021. Depp has requested the courtroom to delay the listening to to a interval between March and June, 2021.

The movie relies on characters created by controversial “Harry Potter” writer J.Ok. Rowling. Depp is due to reprise his character Gellert Grindelwald.

“When the Court docket set the present trial date on this case, Mr. Depp understood that Warner Bros. deliberate to shoot ‘Unbelievable Beasts 3’ in London lengthy earlier than January 11, 2021,” Depp’s submitting states. “COVID-19 disrupted the studio’s plans, inflicting repeated postponements. With circumstances in London having improved considerably, Warner Bros. has now set a capturing schedule that conflicts with the trial date on this case.”

Productions are restarting at a speedy price within the U.Ok. as the specter of coronavirus seem to have receded for the time being.

“Mr. Depp would face potential legal responsibility for breach of contract ought to he fail to adjust to the schedule contractually dictated by Warner Bros.,” the submitting continues. “Although Mr. Depp is raring to proceed to trial, he faces an untenable scenario over which he has no management.”

A listening to on the submitting will happen Sept. 11.

In the meantime, a verdict on Depp’s libel go well with towards Rupert Murdoch’s U.Ok. tabloid The Solar is predicted this week.