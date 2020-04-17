Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Reveals John Lennon ‘Isolation’ Cover – Variety

It seems that quarantine has lastly satisfied Johnny Depp to affix Instagram – and to launch a canopy of John Lennon’s 1970 music “Isolation.”

His debut publish appeared on Thursday morning, exhibiting the actor sitting on a picket bench, surrounded by candles. “Howdy everybody… filming one thing for you now… gimme a minute,” the cryptic caption mentioned.

4 hours later, Depp returned with an eight-minute-long IGTV video, during which he mentioned the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and introduced the discharge of the duvet.

Within the video, Depp pensively revealed that he’s by no means felt a purpose to affix social media till now.

“Now’s the time to open up a dialogue as the specter of this invisible enemy has already induced immeasurable tragedies and large injury to individuals’s lives,” Depp mentioned. “I really feel we have to attempt to assist one another all through these darkish occasions, these making an attempt occasions – for these we love, for our group, for ourselves, for the world and for the long run.”

Depp inspired his followers – now amassing over a million – to take the time in self-isolation to be artistic.

“We can’t and should not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what seems like hellish quarantine monotony,” Depp mentioned. “Create one thing at this time that may profit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do something you assume may very well be of use to brighten somebody’s day. Draw, learn, paint, assume, study, make a movie in your telephone, play an instrument in case you play; in case you don’t, study.”

This led to Depp discussing his personal musical endeavors, particularly that he has been recording an album over the previous few years with former Yardbirds guitarist and certainly one of his “all-time guitar heroes,” Jeff Beck. Depp figured there was no higher time to launch their cowl of Lennon’s “Isolation.”

“The profundity of his lyrics appear to Jeff and me particularly becoming for what’s occurring proper now. The music’s about isolation, worry, and the existential danger to our world, so we wished to present the music to you,” Depp mentioned. “We actually each hope in our personal little method, it helps you get by means of these uncommon occasions that we’re experiencing, even when it simply helps to move the time as we endure isolation collectively.”

Depp and Beck’s cowl of “Isolation” is accessible on all main streaming providers now.

Watch Depp’s full video announcement under.