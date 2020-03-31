Johnny Depp Just Got Good News In His Amber Heard Lawsuit

Depart a Remark
The previous few weeks have been a dizzying world in leisure information, because the TV and movie trade has come to a screeching halt over COVID-19 considerations. However that is not the one story dominating the brand new cycle, as the continued authorized battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to take twists and turns. There was just lately a brand new improvement, one that’s excellent news for Depp’s case.
Johnny Depp is at the moment suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over defamation, following allegations in opposition to abuse throughout their marriage. As their authorized proceedings proceed to get difficult and contain actors like Winona Ryder and Paul Bettany, the newest flip of occasions is kind of the victory for Depp and his authorized staff, as his defamation lawsuit in Virginia is about to maneuver ahead and nonetheless go to trial.
This information involves us from Yahoo!, and is simply the newest replace within the long-standing authorized battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The actor’s defamation swimsuit in opposition to his ex is in response to an op-ed Heard revealed in 2018. Fairfax County Chief Choose Bruce White was satisfied that at the least three of the claims made in opposition to Heard are actionable underneath defamation by implication. As such, the 2 ought to put together to move to court docket in Virginia, the place the defamation case is at the moment being processed.
Whereas that is seemingly a victory for Johnny Depp and a loss for Amber Heard, the actress’ authorized staff responded to the decide’s resolution, and the case’s future in court docket. The assertion by legal professional Roberta Kaplan reads:
In the present day’s resolution leaves it to a jury to determine the that means of Ms. Heard’s op-ed and the reality of what she mentioned. As we have now mentioned all alongside, the courts have robust mechanisms in place for figuring out the reality. Right here, we stay assured that Ms. Heard will prevail at trial when the jury is introduced with proof on the query that the Court docket recognized — particularly, whether or not ‘Ms. Heard was abused by Mr. Depp.
The continuing authorized battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is not going to finish any time quickly, with the defamation case being only one piece of a bigger authorized puzzle. Heard first filed for divorce and a restraining order again in 2016, citing allegations of Depp’s abuse and substance points. The 2 discovered a settlement for his or her separation, however the Pirates of the Caribbean actor finally filed his defamation swimsuit in response to his ex-wife’s now notorious op-ed in The Washington Put up.
The general public has been following the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s authorized battle for years, and it appears like that can proceed because the aforementioned defamation case makes its solution to trial. We’ll simply should see if different members of Hollywood are requested to weigh in because the proceedings proceed. Regardless, it is seemingly going to be a really public affair.
