Johnny Depp Loses Battle to Challenge ‘Spouse Beater’ Libel Ruling

Johnny Depp has failed in his try to problem the ruling within the U.Okay. Excessive Courtroom that he was violent to his former spouse Amber Heard.

Final 12 months, the actor waged a three-week libel case in opposition to the writer of The Solar newspaper over a 2018 article calling him a “spouse beater.” Depp claimed that Heard’s allegations of home violence had been “a choreographed hoax.” Nonetheless, Choose Andrew Nicol discovered that Depp had been violent towards Heard on a minimum of 12 events, and rejected Depp’s case.

Depp sought permission to enchantment the ruling, claiming the choose had failed to assess the proof correctly and calling for a full re-trial. The actor’s authorized staff sought to introduce new proof, which they claimed undermined Heard’s credibility as a witness.

Depp’s lawyer, Andrew Caldecott, mentioned Heard advised a “calculated and manipulative lie” in a pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, alleging the cash has not been paid.

“Had the reality in regards to the charity declare emerged on the trial, it might have materially affected the choose’s consideration of Ms. Heard’s proof as a complete,” Caldecott mentioned.

Legal professionals for Information Group Newspapers, writer of The Solar, mentioned the proof might have been submitted in the course of the unique trial, and wouldn’t have had an affect on the end result of the case.

“Given the wealth of proof, it’s plainly mistaken to recommend that the data that Ms. Heard had not but completed paying $7 million to charity would have made the slightest distinction to the end result of this case,” they mentioned.

They claimed Heard plans to donate the cash over 10 years.

On Thursday, the Courtroom of Enchantment refused permission to Depp to enchantment in opposition to Nicol’s ruling. The enchantment judges, James Dingemans and Richard Arnold, said: “The listening to earlier than [Nicol] was full and honest, and he gave thorough causes for his conclusions which haven’t been proven even arguably to be vitiated by any error of strategy or mistake of regulation.”

The total judgment will be learn right here.

In an announcement after the ruling, a spokeswoman for The Solar mentioned: “The Solar had each confidence that this go away to enchantment software wouldn’t be granted and are happy with at the moment’s choice.

“The case had a full, honest and correct listening to, and at the moment’s choice vindicates the brave proof that Amber Heard gave to the court docket about home abuse, regardless of repeated makes an attempt to undermine and silence her by the perpetrator.”

A spokeswoman for Heard mentioned in an announcement: “We’re happy – however not at all shocked – by the court docket’s denial of Mr. Depp’s software for enchantment. The proof offered within the U.Okay. case was overwhelming and simple.”

She added: “Mr. Depp’s declare of recent and vital proof was nothing greater than a press technique, and has been soundly rejected by the court docket.”

In an announcement, Depp’s lawyer Joelle Wealthy from the regulation agency Schillings mentioned: “The proof offered ultimately week’s listening to additional demonstrates that there are clear and goal causes to significantly query the choice reached within the U.Okay. court docket.

“Mr. Depp seems to be ahead to presenting the whole, irrefutable proof of the reality within the U.S. libel case in opposition to Ms. Heard, the place she may have to present full disclosure.”

Depp is combating a separate libel battle within the U.S., the place he’s suing Heard personally over a 2018 Washington Submit opinion piece by which she claimed to be a sufferer of home abuse, however didn’t point out Depp by identify.

His $50 million U.S. case in opposition to Heard was lately delayed till April 2022.