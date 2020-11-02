Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Over Amber Heard Allegations

Decide Andrew Nicol has dominated in opposition to Johnny Depp within the actor’s libel case in opposition to Information Group Newspapers, writer of The Solar, and the tabloid’s govt editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article alleging he was a “spouse beater.” Depp’s attorneys stated he’ll enchantment in opposition to the ruling.

In his conclusion, the decide wrote: “The claimant [Depp] has not succeeded in his motion for libel. Though he has proved the required components of his explanation for motion in libel, the defendants have proven that what they revealed within the which means which I’ve held the phrases to bear was considerably true.”

He added: “I’ve reached these conclusions having examined intimately the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely in addition to the overarching concerns which the claimant submitted I ought to consider.”

The judgment follows a three-week listening to in July at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, throughout which lurid allegations had been made by all sides in regards to the torrid relationship between the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and his former partner, “Aquaman” actor Amber Heard.

Each Depp and Heard attended the listening to and likewise gave proof. Different witnesses included mates of the 2 actors, and their current and former staff. A number of and prolonged witness statements had been additionally submitted, together with these from Depp’s former companions Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis.

In English regulation, it’s as much as the defendant in defamation circumstances to show their allegations are true, giving the claimant a bonus. The Rupert Murdoch-owned Information Group Newspapers relied on 14 allegations of home violence allegedly dedicated by Depp in opposition to Heard, which he described as “a choreographed hoax.” His authorized workforce alleged that she was the actual abuser of their relationship.

The offending article was revealed in The Solar on April 27, 2018, with the headline: “Gone Potty: How Can J.Okay. Rowling Be ‘Genuinely Completely satisfied’ Casting Spouse Beater Johnny Depp within the New Improbable Beasts Movie?”

In an announcement, Jenny Afia of regulation agency Schillings, which represented Depp within the case, stated: “This resolution is as perverse as it’s bewildering. Most troubling is the decide’s reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from cops, medical practitioners, her personal former assistant, different unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary proof which fully undermined the allegations, level by level. All of this was neglected. The judgment is so flawed that it will be ridiculous for Mr. Depp to not enchantment this resolution. Within the meantime, we hope that in distinction to this case, the continuing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with each events offering full disclosure slightly than one aspect strategically cherry selecting what proof can and can’t be relied upon.”