Johnny Depp: Mads Mikkelsen in Talks as Fantastic Beasts Replacement

“Hannibal” and “Physician Unusual” actor Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to tackle the position of the darkish wizard Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3,” changing Johnny Depp in the position, Selection has confirmed.

After taking part in Grindelwald in the primary two “Fantastic Beasts” films, Depp introduced on Friday that Warner Bros. had requested him to “resign” from the position after Depp misplaced his UK libel trial regarding abuse allegations by ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” is presently in manufacturing in the UK. In line with a supply accustomed to the venture, Depp had shot only one scene as Grindelwald earlier than leaving the movie, so Mikkelsen wouldn’t want to duplicate a lot footage.

The position of Grindelwald could be very a lot in Mikkelsen’s wheelhouse for enjoying elaborately clever villains. As conceived by writer J.Okay. Rowling, Grindelwald is an excellent and ruthless darkish wizard who in his youth maintained a sophisticated romantic relationship with the famed wizard Albus Dumbledore (performed by Jude Regulation in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies). If one was feeling adventurous, one may evaluate the Grindelwald/Dumbledore relationship to the homoerotic psycho-sexual rigidity between Mikkelsen’s Hannibal Lecter and Hugh Dancy’s F.B.I. profiler Will Graham on the cult favourite NBC collection “Hannibal” — although, thus far, Rowling has not depicted her character consuming his victims.

Ought to Mikkelsen’s deal undergo, together with Regulation, he’ll be part of franchise stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller. David Yates is directing the movie from a screenplay by Rowling and Steve Kloves; Rowling, Kloves, David Heyman, and Lionel Wigram are producing. “Fantastic Beasts 3” is presently scheduled to open on July 15, 2022.

Deadline first reported the information.