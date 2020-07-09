Johnny Depp Painted Mirror With His Blood, Court Hears at London Trial – Variety

Johnny Depp used the blood from the severed tip of his finger to color messages on a mirror, a courtroom heard Thursday, the third day of his libel trial towards the writer of The Solar newspaper in London.

Depp is suing Rupert Murdoch’s Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar web site on April 27, 2018 that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was violent towards his former spouse Amber Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Giving proof at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, Depp mentioned he may see “bone protruding” after Heard allegedly threw a bottle at him, chopping off the tip of his finger. Heard denies injuring his finger.

“The harm to your finger was very critical, wasn’t it? And really painful?” Sasha Wass, The Solar’s legal professional, requested. Depp agreed. Wass requested why he didn’t name for medical assist instantly. “It was hours and hours earlier than you referred to as for any assist,” she mentioned.

Heard alleged that Depp had drank a bottle of vodka and Malbec wine, and took 10 ecstasy tablets on the day of his harm, Wass informed the courtroom.

The incident occurred at a rented home in Australia whereas he was filming “Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Males Inform No Tales,” shortly after their marriage ceremony in February 2015. Depp mentioned the argument began as a disagreement over a post-nuptial settlement.

Depp mentioned he was sad at the time resulting from his work on the movie. “On each different movie of the Pirates collection,” Depp mentioned he had “written the whole lot for the character [Captain Jack Sparrow].” Depp denied he was jealous of Billy Bob Thornton, who had been working with Heard in London.

Depp accepted that the rented home in Australia was “wrecked” throughout their keep there. He recalled harm to the flooring and sofas, saying there was “various blood.” He was “occasion” to the harm, he mentioned, however claimed it was Heard who triggered essentially the most harm. The harm was estimated as being between £100,000 ($126,000) and $189,000, the courtroom heard.

Depp mentioned there have been a number of instances when he informed Heard: “We’re against the law scene ready to occur.”

Later within the cross-examination, Depp was accused of repeated assaults towards Heard in December 2015, together with grabbing her by the hair and dragging her upstairs, pulling out clumps of her hair, headbutting her, giving her two black eyes and accidents round her nostril and mouth, and breaking her nostril. On Dec. 16, 2015, Heard despatched a textual content to a good friend saying: “I want you. J beat me up fairly good… I’m damage. I don’t know what to do.” Depp denied all of the accusations of violence.

Depp is to offer extra proof Friday, his final day on the witness stand.