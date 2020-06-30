Johnny Depp Suffers Legal Setback Over ‘Australian Drug Texts’ – Variety

A British courtroom has dominated that Johnny Depp is in breach of a courtroom order for failing to reveal texts that allegedly present him attempting to pay money for medicine.

The ruling by Choose Andrew Nicol Monday was made as a part of the actor’s libel motion towards Rupert Murdoch’s The Solar newspaper, to be heard on the Royal Courts of Justice in London subsequent month. The case pertains to an article describing Depp as a “spouse beater,” referring to allegations made by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, that he was violent towards her, a declare he denies.

On Thursday, the tabloid’s authorized workforce requested the decide to drop the case. Their lawyer, Adam Wolanski, mentioned Depp was in breach of a courtroom order as a result of he had not handed over what Wolanski known as “Australian drug texts,” despatched between Depp and his assistant, Nathan Holmes.

The messages have been despatched in late February and early March 2015, shortly earlier than what Heard claims was “a three-day ordeal of bodily assaults” throughout a keep in Australia, whereas he was allegedly taking MDMA, also referred to as ecstasy, and ingesting closely. The protection claims the texts — which seek advice from “glad capsules” and “whitey stuff” — show that Depp was attempting to obtain medicine on the time.

Depp denies that he took the medicine.

His lawyer, David Sherborne, argued that the texts didn’t relate to the allegations of violence, and so weren’t related to the case. In his ruling on Monday, Nicol disagreed with this view.

The decide mentioned: “The Australian drug texts have been antagonistic to the claimant’s pleaded case and/or have been supportive of the defendants’ pleaded case.” Nonetheless, he didn’t strike out Depp’s authorized declare.

The trial is because of start on July 7, with Depp, Heard and Depp’s former companions Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder anticipated to present proof.

In 2016, Heard obtained a restraining order towards Depp after accusing him of abuse, which he denied.

Along with the alleged incident in Australia, The Solar’s protection workforce will seek advice from 13 separate allegations of home violence incidents between early 2013 and Might 2016.