Johnny Depp To Obtain San Sebastian Movie Fest Lifetime Fulfillment Honor

In a transfer sure to spark controversy, and a possible backlash, Spain’s San Sebastian World Movie Pageant will honor actor Johnny Depp with its Donostia Award, a life-time success honor that acknowledges “remarkable contributions to the movie international.”

Depp, inarguably some of the international’s maximum a success and well known actors, is this present day continuously observed as publicly poisonous after his failed libel swimsuit in opposition to British tabloid The Solar, which ended with the courts upholding the paper’s description of him as a “spouse beater” and the ruling pass judgement on indicating he believed Depp had assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard on more than one events. The ruling led without delay to Warner Bros. dumping Depp from its Improbable Beasts franchise and changing him with Mads Mikkelsen within the position of evil wizard Grindelwald. Extra lately, Minamata, a zeal challenge for Depp during which he performs an American photographer who introduced the arena’s consideration to a devastating environmental crisis in Japan, was once reportedly buried through MGM to steer clear of the talk swirling round its big name.

However all that hasn’t deterred San Sebastian, which, unveiling the Donostia Award on Monday, known as Depp “certainly one of fresh cinema’s maximum proficient and flexible actors.” Depp will obtain his Donostia Award in San Sebastian on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The competition’s announcement of the award makes no connection with the talk surrounding Depp or his contemporary troubles.

Closing 12 months’s Donostia Award recipient was once Viggo Mortensen, who additionally offered his directorial debut, Falling, at San Sebastian in 2020.

San Sebastian offered the Donostia Award in 1986, with appearing legend Gregory Peck as its first recipient. Earlier winners have additionally incorporated Glenn Ford (1987), Bette Davies (1989), Lauren Bacall (1992), Anthony Hopkins (1998) and Glenn Shut (2011). The competition continuously names more than one winners in one 12 months, honoring each Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep in 2008, or Penélope Cruz, Donald Sutherland and director Costa-Gavras (Lacking) in 2019.

The 69th San Sebastian Movie Pageant, which runs Sept. 17-25, has already unveiled a lot of its lineup, which is able to come with new motion pictures from arthouse favorites Terence Davies, Claudia Llosa and Lucile Hadzihalilovic, in pageant, respectively, with Benediction, Fever Dream and Earwig, in addition to a extra mainstream Spanish-language program that incorporates Fernando León de Aranoa’s comedy The Excellent Boss, starring Javier Bardem, and the fortune hunter TV sequence Los angeles Fortuna from The Others director Alejandro Amenabar.

The winner of the Spanish competition’s pageant program is venerated with its Golden Shell award. In 2020, the award went to Starting, the debut function from Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili.