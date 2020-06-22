Johnny Depp to Voice Lead Johnny Puff in New Animated Series ‘Puffins’ – Variety

Johnny Depp is ready to voice the character Johnny Puff in a brand new animated sequence titled “Puffins” from Italy’s Iervolino Leisure, the corporate based by producer Andrea Iervolino, who co-owns it with Monika Bacardi.

“Puffins” can be a mobile-first, short-form toon sequence consisting of 250 five-minute episodes that observe the adventures of a bunch of cute birds, who’re the servants of the wily walrus Otto. It “will promote optimistic messaging,” by weaving in “themes equivalent to gender and race equality and environmental safety,” Iervolino Leisure mentioned in an announcement.

Depp and Iervolino not too long ago collaborated on the Ciro Guerra-directed movie “Ready for the Barbarians,” starring Depp, Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson, which can be launched digitally in the U.S. by Samuel Goldwyn Movies after plans for its theatrical launch had been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so glad to reunite with Johnny for a second mission,” Andrea Iervolino mentioned in an announcement. “Experiencing a brand new and avant-garde mission like this quick sequence, alongside Johnny, has given me much more conviction to champion experimental style and format fusions,” he famous. “I’m past grateful that Johnny has proven perception in the mission … sharing his considerate creative concepts which might be offering actual added worth to the Puffins universe.”

“Puffins” can be produced between the Iervolino Leisure Studios in Rome and Iervolino Studios in Serbia, the place the corporate not too long ago pacted with native firm Archangel Digital Studios.

Iervolino Leisure is wholly owned and operated by Italian producer Iervolino and Monika Gomez del Campo Bacardi, Woman of Bayfield Corridor, higher referred to as Monika Bacardi.