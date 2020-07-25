Johnny Depp’s Attorney Alleges Amber Heard Assaulted Her Sister

Johnny Depp’s authorized crew performed a video in courtroom Friday that they allege demonstrates that Amber Heard had been violent towards her sister, Whitney Henriquez. The footage was submitted at London’s Royal Courts of Justice as proof on the 14th day of Depp’s libel motion in opposition to the writer of The Solar newspaper.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar’s web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was ever violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

The tape, performed for the primary time in courtroom Friday, is believed to have been taken from a actuality TV present recording from 2006 or 2007. The recording was handed to Depp’s crew by an nameless supply in a single day, and so they consider it got here from an unbroadcast phase of the present.

Within the video, Henriquez — a.okay.a. Whitney Heard — is seen with a gaggle of buddies sitting round a pool. One buddy asks her: “Did you get in a battle or one thing?” Henriquez replies, “I acquired into an altercation.”

Her buddy then says, “I can’t consider Amber beat your ass, I do know you can beat her ass.”

She provides: “Whitney, reality or dare, did you actually begin the battle along with your sister or did she begin it? For actual, for actual, for actual.”

The buddy seems to examine her face and arm whereas saying: “She actually did whoop your butt.” Henriquez says repeatedly, “We’re not going to speak about it.”

The video of Amber Heard’s sister Whitney, as a buddy says “Amber beat your ass”.

Depp lawyer David Sherborne mentioned, “We see fairly clearly from that video not solely did Ms. Amber Heard bodily assault her sister, however it’s fairly clear additionally that the accidents that have been suffered by Ms. Whitney Heard are being examined by the person we see within the tape.”

“There’s no denial of the very fact Ms. Amber Heard beat up Ms. Whitney Heard and that there are accidents.”

“You will notice Whitney Heard permitting these accidents to be seen.”

“It’s fairly clearly said that each one of these current knew Amber Heard had overwhelmed up Whitney Heard. She doesn’t deny it, she merely says she doesn’t wish to speak about it.”

When Henriquez was cross-examined in regards to the clip, she advised the courtroom, “To start with that was a very dangerous actuality present. We have been referring to a verbal argument my sister and I acquired into.”

Depp’s lawyer requested her if she had advised her buddy of a bodily battle along with her sister earlier than the cameras began rolling. She answered: “I didn’t talk about something aside from a verbal argument with my buddies off digital camera.”

“I used to be not speaking a couple of bodily battle, that particular person is inferring, making an attempt to make a storyline, albeit a foul one, attention-grabbing.”

She added, “She was making an attempt to create a story and story that wasn’t there. She was making an attempt to make a really, very boring dialog extra attention-grabbing.”

Henriquez mentioned her buddy had not made any reference to “marks on my face,” and added: “I had no real interest in bringing a battle with my sister, a verbal argument with my sister, a private matter on the time, on digital camera. I had no real interest in that.”

Sherborne mentioned, “We have been contacted to clarify that Ms. Amber Heard had a historical past of violence and attacking individuals and this video, which was connected, of her sister Whitney, was taken shortly after Amber Heard had attacked her, and Ms. Whitney was filmed with individuals commenting on the bruises on her face and physique.”

Sasha Wass, the Solar’s lawyer, mentioned the video was “meaningless.”

“That is an undated piece of movie footage in circumstances which look like some kind of actuality TV program, which is flippant, actually not critical.”

“This can be a light-hearted trade, there isn’t a proof of any accidents and it’ll take the matter … no additional.”

Sherborne mentioned, “All we all know up to now are the circumstances by which it’s filmed. It’s proper that it was filmed as a part of, as we perceive it, a tv program, however the footage your lordship [the judge] sees was not footage to be broadcast. It isn’t scripted … it’s the rushes. There may be nothing, in my submission, light-hearted in any respect. It’s fairly clearly said two of these current know that Ms. Amber Heard had overwhelmed up Ms. Whitney Heard.”

“She doesn’t deny it, she merely says that she doesn’t wish to speak about it.”

The proof within the trial ended Friday. Closing speeches will comply with on Monday and Tuesday, with the judgment coming in some unspecified time in the future after that.