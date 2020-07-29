Johnny Depp’s Attorney Calls Amber Heard a ‘Compulsive Liar’

Johnny Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne described Amber Heard as a “compulsive liar” whereas delivering his concluding remarks on the continued libel case at London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is suing Information Group Newspapers (NGN) and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar’s web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was ever violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Sherborne mentioned NGN was counting on proof from Heard, “a advanced particular person with a advanced historical past.” “We are saying from the massive factors even to the smaller ones, Ms. Heard has confirmed herself to be a wholly unreliable witness and, frankly, a compulsive liar — and I don’t say that flippantly,” Sherborne mentioned.

Addressing the allegations of home abuse in opposition to his consumer, Sherborne referred to audio recordings performed for the courtroom and mentioned they reveal a “simple, unambiguous, unequivocal admission of hitting” Depp. “Her bodily violence in direction of him, her beginning bodily violence as she admits, make her the home abuser, not him,” Sherborne mentioned.

Sherborne additionally referred to the unique Solar article in query as “intentionally and wholly one-sided.”

Each side’ arguments have now been offered earlier than Justice Andrew Nicol, and the earliest he’ll ship judgement is late September. The end result of the case is prone to have an effect on one other case within the U.S., the place Depp has sued Heard for $50 million over a piece she wrote in The Washington Publish, the place she talks about herself as a home abuse survivor. Depp isn’t named in that piece.

Previous to the listening to, Depp arrived on the courtroom to a warn reception from his largely feminine followers. Because the listening to wound to a shut, Heard made her means outdoors and delivered a assertion.

“It has been extremely painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, to have my motives and my fact questioned, and probably the most traumatic, intimate particulars of my life with Johnny shared in courtroom and broadcast to all the world,” Heard mentioned.

“I stand by my testimony and I now place my religion in British justice,” mentioned the “Aquaman” actress.