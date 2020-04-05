Johnny Depp’s Case Against Amber Heard Now Dragging In Elon Musk Amidst Cheating Allegations

Depart a Remark
Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit towards ex-wife, and Aquaman’s Mera, Amber Heard and, because it continues to unravel, increasingly more high-profile stars have been caught within the center. Most lately Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Javier Bardem and his ex-fiancé Winona Ryder spoke in protection of the actor and, now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been wrapped up within the drama as effectively.
Final week, Johnny Depp’s facet of issues obtained excellent news when it was introduced that his defamation case towards Amber Heard can be going ahead in Virginia following studies that coronavirus issues would place the trial on maintain days prior. Depp’s allegations come after Amber Heard’s 2018 Washington Put up op-ed, the place she accused the Incredible Beasts actor of home violence. Depp denies these claims and has referred to as them an “elaborate hoax” to advance her personal profession.
The most recent growth within the authorized battle entails an alleged affair Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard had with tech mogul Elon Musk whereas they had been nonetheless married. Heard and Musk have confirmed to have been in a relationship shortly after The Rum Diary co-stars referred to as it quits in 2016, however Depp has gathered data that factors to the 2 presumably being collectively earlier than that.
Current surveillance footage from the storage of their constructing has Amber Heard and Elon Musk subsequent to one another in an elevator, per Information 18. In addition to this, a lawsuit file assertion makes the next claims (through E! Information) :
Just one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard had been married—whereas Mr. Depp was overseas, filming in March 2015—Jap Columbia Constructing personnel testified that Ms. Heard obtained Musk ‘late at night time’ at Mr. Depp’s penthouse… Particularly, Ms. Heard requested employees on the Jap Columbia Constructing to offer her ‘buddy Elon’ entry to the constructing’s parking storage and the penthouse elevator ‘late at night time,’ they usually testified that they did so. Constructing employees would then see Ms. Heard’s ‘buddy Elon’ leaving the constructing the following morning.
Amber Heard and Elon Musk have since moved on as of 2018 after beforehand breaking apart again in 2016. Musk has most lately been with musician Grimes, who he’s anticipating a toddler with. Each Amber and Elon have beforehand denied claims that they had been in a relationship previous to Depp being out of the image. A subpoena has been filed asking that Musk hand over his communications with Heard concerning conversations of claims of abuse.
Again in January, James Franco was additionally roped into the authorized battle when he was seen in one other 2016 surveillance video the place he’s in an elevator with Amber Heard at her and Johnny Depp’s condo complicated. Because it occurred the night time after Heard and Depp’s notorious heated battle, he has been requested to be a part of questioning through the trial. Franco requested for a sealed deposition to guard his phrases stated in connection to the trial.
