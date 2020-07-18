Johnny Depp’s Friend Talks About the Day Amber Heard Changed the Locks

Artist Isaac Baruch, a childhood good friend of Johnny Depp’s, instructed a London court docket Friday about the day he allegedly discovered Amber Heard altering the locks to the Los Angeles penthouse she shared with the actor.

Baruch was giving proof by video hyperlink from the U.S. on the ninth day of Depp’s libel trial in opposition to the writer of The Solar newspaper, which is going down at London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Baruch lived, rent-free, in an condo owned by Depp at the Jap Columbia Constructing in Los Angeles between 2013 and 2016, on the identical flooring that Depp and Heard had an condo.

Baruch mentioned he had borrowed $100,000 from Depp, and had but to repay the cash. “He’s an ubermensch, he’s beneficiant to everyone,” Baruch instructed the court docket. “He’s a real, trustworthy man; he’s a superb man. He does the proper factor, he is aware of learn how to do the proper factor. He’s somebody you wanna care about as a result of he does the proper factor.”

Heard’s associates lived in neighboring residences, additionally owned by Depp, together with Raquel “Rocky” Pennington and her then-fiancee Josh Drew.

Protection lawyer Sasha Wass requested Baruch if all the individuals who lived in the residences subsequent to Depp and Heard “lived like virtually household?”

Baruch mentioned: “That’s precisely what it was, like associates, household, on this wonderful prime flooring of this constructing, 5 stunning residences and everyone having fun with what Johnny was funding.”

Baruch spoke about how, on Might 21, 2016, he discovered Heard and a gaggle of her associates altering the locks to the residences. Her marriage to Depp was collapsing.

“I greeted everybody and requested what was occurring,” he instructed the court docket. “Ms. Heard, whose demeanor I might describe at that second as being very animated and in management, knowledgeable me that Mr. Depp had come by the night time earlier than and acquired violent and that she was now altering the locks on all the doorways to penthouses 1, three and 5.”

Heard additionally launched Baruch to a non-public safety guard, and mentioned “he could be hanging round.”

“I used to be shocked and brought again as to what she simply instructed me and mentioned one thing like: ‘wait, what occurred?’”

Drew then stepped towards Baruch whereas giving him a head wave to comply with him. Drew instructed him Depp “was drunk and acquired indignant,” had hit Heard and threw a telephone at her.

Heard’s associates mentioned they have been going to remain to “defend Ms. Heard simply in case Mr. Depp ought to come again and get violent once more.”

Baruch mentioned he didn’t see any marks on Heard’s face when she alleged Depp had struck her with a phone.

“She instructed me that he hit her in the face and threw a telephone at her. I then requested her the place he had hit her, and she or he stretched her neck and pushed out the proper facet of her head for me to take a look at her proper eye.”

“We each have been standing in entrance of the open doorway of Penthouse 1. With lights from the hallway and the daylight that got here in by means of the home windows from Penthouse 1, which stuffed the room and unfold into the hallway, it was very simple for me to get a superb view of Ms. Heard’s face.”

“I actually was round 12 inches from her, inspecting her face and I didn’t see a single mark or proof of any marks, bruising or swelling of any sort wherever on her face.”

Heard was not sporting make-up, he mentioned. “Her face regarded to me simply as pure and regular as all the different occasions I’ve seen it over the previous three years whereas hanging out collectively round the residences.”

Baruch mentioned he noticed Heard typically over the subsequent few days, recognizing no accidents, earlier than she went to court docket sporting a bruised cheek which she mentioned got here from the altercation with Depp.

The trial continues Monday, when Heard will take the stand.