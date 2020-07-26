Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Believes Video Proves Amber Heard Allegedly Assaulted Her Sister

Within the footage, which was shared by London Night Normal’s Tristan Clark, Whitney Henriquez (or Heard) is sitting round a pool with a gaggle of pals, throughout which one asks her, “Did you get in a battle or one thing?” Henriquez replies by saying she “received into an altercation,” earlier than stating that she doesn’t wish to discuss it additional. Her buddy would then proceed by saying, “I can’t imagine Amber beat your ass, I do know you may beat her ass.”