Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Believes Video Proves Amber Heard Allegedly Assaulted Her Sister

Johnny Depp’s authorized battle with UK publication The Solar has been going for a short time now, and to say that it’s had a lot of developments can be an understatement. In 2018, The Solar initially printed an article which referred to Depp as a “spouse beater” and, with this, one of many main figures on this case has been his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Up up to now, Amber Heard has made a lot of claims towards Johnny Depp, with some of the current being that he allegedly took her “hostage” on set. Depp has additionally accused her of abuse, with Heard admitting to punching the actor. Nevertheless, she alleges that she did so in self-defense. Now, Depp’s authorized crew has submitted video footage as proof that Amber Heard allegedly assaulted her sister, Whitney Henriquez.
The tape together with the footage was reportedly acquired by Johnny Depp’s crew in a single day by a confidential supply and was performed in courtroom for the primary time on Friday, July 24, per Selection. The precise footage seems to have been a section in a actuality TV that befell in both 2006 or 2007. The crew additionally believes this explicit scene by no means made it to air.
Within the footage, which was shared by London Night Normal’s Tristan Clark, Whitney Henriquez (or Heard) is sitting round a pool with a gaggle of pals, throughout which one asks her, “Did you get in a battle or one thing?” Henriquez replies by saying she “received into an altercation,” earlier than stating that she doesn’t wish to discuss it additional. Her buddy would then proceed by saying, “I can’t imagine Amber beat your ass, I do know you may beat her ass.”
The buddy would proceed to press for solutions saying, “Whitney, reality or dare, did you actually begin the battle along with your sister or did she begin it? For actual, for actual, for actual.” And when continuing to examine Henriquez’s face, she remarked, “She actually did whoop your butt.” Henriquez would repeatedly say, “We’re not going to speak about it.”
Johnny Depp’s legal professional, David Sherborne, alleges that the video exhibits Amber Heard assaulted Henriquez:
We see fairly clearly from that video not solely did Ms. Amber Heard bodily assault her sister, however it’s fairly clear additionally that the accidents that had been suffered by Ms. Whitney Heard are being examined by the person we see within the tape. There’s no denial of the actual fact Ms. Amber Heard beat up Ms. Whitney Heard and that there are accidents.
When cross-examined in regards to the footage, Whitney Henriquez instructed the courtroom the incident she was referencing was a verbal argument between her and her sister:
To begin with that was a extremely dangerous actuality present. We had been referring to a verbal argument my sister and I received into.
When Depp’s legal professional requested Henriquez if she had spoken to her buddy a few bodily battle earlier than they began capturing, she acknowledged that she “didn’t talk about something aside from a verbal argument” along with her pals earlier than filming started. Henriquez went on to say that her buddy “was making an attempt to create a story and story that wasn’t there.”
As of proper now, the closing speeches within the trial are to be given on Monday and Tuesday, with a verdict anticipated to be given someday later.
Maintain it right here at CinemaBlend for extra updates from the world of movie and TV.
