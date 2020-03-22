Johnny Depp’s Libel Lawsuit Over Amber Heard Allegations Is Having Coronavirus Issues

Depart a Remark
If there’s something messier than navigating a number of authorized battles, it’s attempting to get via these authorized battles within the midst of a pandemic. Simply ask Johnny Depp. His most up-to-date libel lawsuit in opposition to The Solar over Amber Heard’s home violence allegations has been placed on maintain due to coronavirus.
In 2018, The Solar revealed an article that expressed dubiousness as as to whether or not J.Ok. Rowling was completely happy about Johnny Depp’s function in Unbelievable Beasts, given the home abuse allegations Amber Heard had made in opposition to him. Johnny Depp is suing the publication for libel on the grounds that they referred to as him a “spouse beater” within the article.
However the lawsuit appears destined to change into fairly intense. In an effort to defend itself in courtroom, Information Group Newspapers, which owns The Solar, has sought quite a few disclosures from Johnny Depp’s staff surrounding his private life and relationship with Amber Heard. That features requesting testimony from eyewitnesses to a 2016 occasion during which the Los Angeles police have been referred to as to the previous couple’s house to analyze a declare about home violence. Principally, they’re attempting to compile sufficient proof that labeling him a spouse beater was not inaccurate.
At first, it appeared as if the trial, which was resulting from start in London on March 23, would go on as scheduled. Regardless of the rising world risk of the coronavirus pandemic, lots of the 24 eyewitnesses within the trial have been going to look through video stream. And the UK courts are principally working usually in the mean time, as that nation is at the moment taking much less stringent measures towards social distancing than many others. However then, the UK Excessive Courtroom started to look at the various logistical challenges within the case.
First, there’s the truth that the important thing individuals concerned within the trial are scattered everywhere in the world. Amber Heard is in Los Angeles. Johnny Depp is in France, which is kind of locked down. And, maybe most significantly, one individual on Johnny Depp’s authorized staff is at the moment self-isolating resulting from coronavirus.
The choose additionally mentioned that there have been some extraordinary variables at play. What if, for instance, a few of the trial’s individuals bought sick in some unspecified time in the future in the course of the trial? After weighing all of those components, and after a number of hearings, UK Excessive Courtroom Choose Andrew Nicol determined the trial can’t proceed as scheduled.
Whereas a lawyer for Information Group Newspapers claimed Johnny Depp was attempting to keep away from dealing with the accusations made in opposition to him, an announcement from one of many actor’s attorneys mentioned that’s not the case (through THR):
Mr. Depp has spent years in search of justice. The Choose listening to Mr. Depp’s defamation case in opposition to the Solar raised security and practicality considerations. Though the case is extraordinarily vital to Mr. Depp, he was additionally uneasy about placing anybody else in hurt’s manner for the sake of it.
Johnny Depp can also be locked in one other authorized battle that might cling within the steadiness for some time — a defamation go well with in opposition to Amber Heard, during which he claims the actress sabotaged his function within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise when she revealed an op-ed detailing alleged abuse. In that trial, many outstanding figures in his life, together with James Franco and Winona Ryder, have been requested to testify or have come ahead in his protection as character witnesses. There’s no official phrase but on when Johnny Depp’s libel case in opposition to The Solar will proceed.
