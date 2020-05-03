Johnny Depp’s Pal Claims Amber Heard Faked Bloody Nose With Red Nail Polish

For these of you who aren’t caught up on this complete story, right here’s fast recap. Heard and Depp dated after which married within the Bahamas again in 2015. The wedding was tumultuous nearly from the beginning. They later separated and each side claimed abuse, dishonest and a wide range of different upsetting issues. The case appeared to die down after the divorce was finalized, however it exploded right into a lawsuit after Heard wrote an editorial claiming she was the sufferer of abuse. She didn’t level the finger instantly at Depp within the story, however that’s the inference most individuals took and authorized motion shortly adopted. Now lots of the couple’s well-known buddies have been dragged into the mess, and depositions are nonetheless ongoing.