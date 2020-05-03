Johnny Depp’s Pal Claims Amber Heard Faked Bloody Nose With Red Nail Polish

Depart a Remark
The animosity between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard isn’t exhibiting any indicators of letting up. New accusations are popping out on a what seems like a weekly foundation, and there’s nonetheless no finish in sight to the authorized proceedings. The newest accusation comes from Josh Richman, a longtime pal of Depp. He claims the actor has a Kleenex coated in purple nail polish, which Heard allegedly tried to assert was blood following an altercation together with her then-husband.
Richman, who has reportedly been shut buddies with Depp for over 30 years, mentioned the Kleenex throughout a deposition that was acquired by The Blast. The portion made public principally focuses on Depp and Heard’s wedding ceremony, and extra particularly, it focuses on Richman’s perspective that these near the actor weren’t pleased about his upcoming marriage. Right here’s a portion of his quote…
We, and definitely I knew from Johnny that previous to the marriage that on an evening that they had an argument, Johnny recounted to me, Amber went into the lavatory, and got here out with a Kleenex with purple on it, saying he had given her a bloody nostril. However after the incident, he retrieved the Kleenex, which he says he nonetheless has to today. Amber had positioned purple nail polish on the Kleenex.
Now, there are a couple of necessary issues value declaring right here. First, this assertion is actually rumour. Richman wasn’t a witness to this alleged incident, and other than perhaps seeing the Kleenex, he doesn’t have any proof it truly occurred, exterior of Depp’s phrase, who he clearly believes. Second, nevertheless, the above story is the most recent in a collection which have come from Depp’s associates, they usually appear indicative of a gaggle of people that clearly by no means appeared to belief Heard. Or apparently her buddies.
In Richman’s deposition, he additionally recounts an altercation previous to the marriage during which Heard’s buddies iO Tillett Wright and Rocky Pennington allegedly acquired right into a bodily altercation over preparations for the occasion. The combat reportedly resulted in some company calling iO “I Slap Rocky”, a reference to well-liked musician ASAP Rocky. He additionally discusses how the remainder of Depp’s buddies have been apparently very squeamish concerning the marriage earlier than the couple even stated their I dos. Right here’s one other quote…
The final view of his buddies, which I shared though we hardly knew the total particulars then, have been that Amber Heard emotionally abused and tormented Johnny, reduce him away from his actual buddies, and was emotionally merciless to him. He at all times appeared to stay in worry of how she would act if he ever tried to interrupt up together with her. His household, buddies, and I at all times felt he succumbed to Amber’s demand that he marry her for that reason amongst others prefer it.
For these of you who aren’t caught up on this complete story, right here’s fast recap. Heard and Depp dated after which married within the Bahamas again in 2015. The wedding was tumultuous nearly from the beginning. They later separated and each side claimed abuse, dishonest and a wide range of different upsetting issues. The case appeared to die down after the divorce was finalized, however it exploded right into a lawsuit after Heard wrote an editorial claiming she was the sufferer of abuse. She didn’t level the finger instantly at Depp within the story, however that’s the inference most individuals took and authorized motion shortly adopted. Now lots of the couple’s well-known buddies have been dragged into the mess, and depositions are nonetheless ongoing.
