Johnny Hardwick, The Voice Of Conspiracy Dale Gribble, The Nut On King Of The Hill, Died At The Age Of 64:

Johnny Hardwick died on Tuesday at his home within Austin. He was the voice of Dale Gribble, the strange, nervous, chain-smoking neighbor on the long-running cartoon show King of the Hill. He had turned 64.

Rolling Stone found out that Hardwick had died from the Travis County Medical Examiner as well as Coroner’s Office. The reason for death has not yet been found.

The Reason Of Johnny Hardwick’s Death Is Still A Mystery:

Law enforcement sources claim that on Tuesday, they went to Hardwick’s home in Texas to check on him and found his body there. We were told that Hardwick was declared dead at the spot and that no wrongdoing is thought to have happened. We don’t know what happened yet.

After working as a waiter and then a comic for a long time and making a number of TV as well as festival appearances, NBC offered Hardwick a deal for a show that never happened.

Hardwick Got A Job Doing Voiceovers:

But after a set regarding his Texan father at the Laugh Factory within Los Angeles, Greg Daniels, who created King of the Hill with Mike Judge and is set in the made-up town of Arlen, Texas, approached him.

At first, Hardwick was supposed to use his experience to help the writers. However, when talks alongside actor Daniel Stern to play the primary ensemble character Dale Gribble fell through, Hardwick also got a job doing voiceovers.

He Won His Initial Emmy Award In 1999:

He also became a producer and was nominated for four Emmys. In 1999, he won one of the awards for his work.

But fans loved Hardwick as the fan-favorite character Gribble, an exterminator who lives next door to the Hill family and constantly annoys Hank Hill with his crazy ideas and conspiracy theories.

No matter how many times Gribble’s ideas didn’t work out, he could always be counted on to keep smoking while wearing his trademark mirrored sunglasses as well as orange Mack truck hat.

“I ended up basing his attitude upon if he thought he was Jack Nicholson but wasn’t, or if he thought he was the coolest guy around, such as Matthew McConaughey’s character in Dazed as well as Confused,” Hardwick informed the Austin Chronicle early during the show’s 13-season, 256-episode run.

Johnny Played Dale From The Initial King Of The Hill Episode:

Johnny was a part of the show from the start. He played Dale in the first episode, which aired in January 1997, and then stayed with it until the last episode in 2010. He was also mentioned as coming back for a reboot of the show, but it’s not clear if he ever actually recorded anything for it.

Dale’s weird habits are the source of many of King of the Hill’s best running jokes. He seems to have no idea that his wife Nancy has been having an affair for years with the handsome Native American John Redcorn, who is also the father of their son Joseph.

Johnny Was The Sole Individual To Claim Each Item From The Manitoba Cigarette Company’s Gift Catalog:

He uses the name “Rusty Shackleford” when it suits him to avoid being watched by the government. This is what led the real Rusty Shackleford to go see him and try to stop this identity theft.

He’s smoked so much, canonically speaking, that he’s the only person who can claim everything within the Manitoba Cigarette Company’s gift catalog. And once, he yelled “Pocket sand!” as he tossed sand from his pocket into a man’s face. The stupid move is still around as an internet joke.