Johnny Nash Useless: ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Singer Was 80

Johnny Nash, the pop and reggae singer whose “I Can See Clearly Now” topped the charts within the U.S. and UK in 1972, died Tuesday. He was 80.

His son, Johnny Nash Jr., confirmed the loss of life to the Related Press and stated his father died of pure causes, at house in Houston. No particular reason for loss of life was given.

Though he could be considered a one-hit marvel by many, Nash’s web site refers to “I Can See Clearly Now” because the singer’s “comeback hit,” for the reason that then-32-year-old had been recording, and sometimes charting, for the reason that late Fifties, beginning when he was 17.

Born in Houston, Texas, John Lester Nash, Jr. grew up singing in church. He occurred upon the model that would supply his best success when he traveled to Jamaica in 1968, the place he met Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston. He financed their recordings for his personal label, JAD, with out success. Nonetheless, his transfer into the style himself with “I Can See Clearly Now” — which he wrote and produced himself — was an enormous success, going gold and offering him a four-week run at No. 1 within the States.

“I Can See Clearly Now” grew to become a success once more in 1993 when Jimmy Cliff recorded it for the soundtrack of “Cool Runnings”; it reached No. 18 and was the Jamaican musician’s highest-charting U.S. tune.

Others who’ve coated the tune on report embrace Ray Charles, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Grace VanderWaal, Hothouse Flowers and the punk band Screeching Weasel. It was extra lately repopularized in US Financial institution commercials.

It’s controversial whether or not “I Can See Clearly Now” was a real reggae tune, however his curiosity within the style was clear and true, and he even coated three songs by his pal Bob Marley on the album that got here out beneath that title — co-writing a fourth with him, “You Poured Sugar on Me.”

“Johnny beloved reggae,” his enterprise accomplice, Danny Sims, informed the Houston Chronicle in 2012. “And he beloved Bob and the fellows. He taught Bob the way to sing on the mic, they usually taught Johnny the way to play the reggae rhythm.”

In April 1973, a really younger Cameron Crowe profiled Nash for the soon-to-be-defunct Zoo World journal, an article archived on Crowe’s web site. ““i by no means actually get that egotistical about it…by way of doing what I wish to do,” Nash informed the younger journalist. “As a result of what I wish to do is be part of this enterprise and to precise myself and get some form of acceptance by making folks blissful. I’ve had a form of freedom most of my profession to report and do what I love to do. Now it’s being accepted… the last word type of acceptance being the primary report and all. That feels nice… but it surely doesn’t imply that I’m gonna go off on a giant ego musical journey.”

As an impartial label chief with JAD, apart from his reggae pursuits, Nash was the primary to signal the group the Cowsills.

Nash additionally acted early in his profession, showing in a 1959 display model of the Black-themed play “Take a Large Step,” adopted by a task the next 12 months in “Key Witness,” through which he appeared alongside Dennis Hopper He sang the theme tune for a Nineteen Sixties cartoon present, “The Mighty Hercules.”

Capitalizing on common TV appearances he made in Houston beginning at age 13, he launched his first single, “A Teenager Sings the Blues,” in 1956. It didn’t chart, however the next 12 months, “A Very Particular Love” did, reaching No. 27 nationally. After a collection of much more minor hits, he lastly reached the highest 10 in 1968 with “Maintain Me Tight,” which peaked at No. 5. His recording profession hit the industrial doldrums once more till “I Can See Clearly Now” made him a family identify. He had yet another high 20 hit after that the next 12 months with a canopy of Marley’s “Stir It Up.”

His final studio album, “Right here Once more,” appeared in 1986 and produced a Swedish hit, “Rock Me Child.”

In 1993 he constructed the Johnny Nash Indoor Area in Houston, which hosted rodeos earlier than changing into a BMX observe in 2002.

Nash had turned down all interview requests for a few years. “I received the impression he was just about retired and never very fascinated with reliving the previous,” stated Andy Bradley, an engineer with SugarHill Studios, the place Nash was stated to be engaged on transferring his outdated tapes in recent times. “However he was well mannered about it. He’s a particularly good man and considered one of my favourite folks I’ve ever met.” Added Sims in that very same 2012 Chronicle story — through which a reporter tried and failed to trace down Nash: “He made this choice and nobody might discuss him out of it. He walked away and stayed away. That’s not simple to do.”

In addition to his son, Nash can also be survived by his daughter, Monica, and spouse, Carli Nash.