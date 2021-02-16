Johnny Pacheco Lifeless: Salsa Musician, Fania Records Co-Founder Was 85

Johnny Pacheco, the Dominican Republic-born flautist-turned-bandleader and the co-founder of the influential Fania Records, the label that introduced salsa to the worldwide mainstream, died on Feb.15 in Teaneck, New Jersey. He was 85. A explanation for demise has but to be revealed; Billboard, citing sources, studies that Pacheco had “been hospitalized for problems stemming from pneumonia.”

A solo artist who launched dozens of albums of his personal since 1961, and as a part of Pacheco y Su Charanga, he recorded and performed reside as a part of the legendary Latin supergroup, the Fania All-Stars, and was awarded a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

Pacheco is most famed for co-founding the impartial and influential Fania Records.

Launched in 1963 together with his enterprise accomplice Jerry Masucci with Pacheco because the label’s in-house producer, Fania ignited the recorded revolution of salsa — from the streets of New York Metropolis and its Cuban and Puerto Rican communities to — worldwide acclaim – whereas on the identical time making family names of its stars resembling Willie Colón, Celia Cruz, Ruben Blades, Ray Barretto and Héctor Lavoe, for whom Pacheco penned the salsa anthem, “Mi Gente.”

Together with Fania’s singing and enjoying salsa stars solo albums, Pacheco was well-known for pairing up his brightest lights, resembling trombonist Colón and socially acutely aware lyricist and singer Blades’ “Siembra” and “Cosa Nuestra” by Colón and Puerto Rican vocalist Lavoe. Although the Fania label was not in motion by the mid80s, a lot of its re-releases can at the moment be discovered on the Craft Recordings label by way of Harmony Recorded Music.

Pacheco was born Juan Azarias Pacheco Knipping on March 25, 1935 in Santiago de Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, to a household of equally beloved musicians. The brood moved to New York Metropolis within the Nineteen Forties the place he developed as a self-taught musician earlier than learning percussion on the prestigious Julliard College. Earlier than founding Fania, the band he lead, Pacheco Y Su Charanga, performed pachanga and salsa, and offered over 100,000 copies of its debut on the Alegre label.

After Pacheco based his label, salsa quickly turned the elegant, soulful heart of New York Metropolis sound, with Fania typically being referred to as ‘the Motown of salsa.’

Marc Anthony, the legendary modern-day salsa vocalist and actor who portrayed Hector Lavoe in 2007’s “El Cantante,” a biographical drama filmed together with his then Jennifer Lopez, hopped onto Twitter and paid tribute to Pacheco with a photograph of the pair.

Maestro de Maestros y mi buen amigo! Descansa en paz! You have been there for me from day 1. Your humorousness was contagious and I’m without end grateful on your help, for the chance to be in your presence and on your superb legacy. pic.twitter.com/vdah4bMfr7 — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 15, 2021

In an announcement, the Latin Recording Academy remarked: “Johnny Pacheco was a inventive composer, arranger, bandleader and producer, along with being a gifted musician and an enthralling performer. … Pacheco is broadly thought-about as one of many ‘fathers of salsa.’ Throughout his decades-long profession, he labored with a few of the most distinguished salsa artists, together with Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe, Rubén Blades, Cheo Feliciano and Pete ‘El Conde’ Rodríguez. … Johnny Pacheco might be enormously missed, however his music and legacy will reside without end and proceed to encourage music creators world wide. Our hearts exit to his spouse, Cuqui, and their household throughout this tough time.”